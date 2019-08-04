Defensive line sees the most changes from last season

METAIRIE — The New Orleans Saints defensive line is undergoing more change than any other area of the team.
The team had to replace end Alex Okafor, who started every game last season, and tackle Tyeler Davison, who started all but four games, after they left in free agency.
On top of that, starting tackle Sheldon Rankins has yet to practice in training camp as he rehabs from Achilles surgery in January and his primary backup, David Onyemata, will miss the season opener as he serves a one-game suspension for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy.
So the transition will continue throughout training camp and the preseason and even extend into the regular season.
Head coach Sean Payton hasn’t projected when Rankins will return, though he has said he’s on schedule. When asked if Rankins could get back on the field during training camp, Payton replied, “I think that’s a little early.”
The Saints have made a few moves to replace the departed and unavailable players.
While Okafor was signing with Kansas City and Davison was signing with Atlanta, New Orleans was signing former New England tackle Malcolm Brown, former New York Giants end Mario Edwards Jr. and former Carolina end Wes Horton. Then just before training camp began, they added former Miami tackle Ziggy Hood.
Though the Saints have had to move several new players into the mix, they also have players who can move around and play various positions.
“We’ve got a lot of guys from vets to young players that can play a lot of different positions,” defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen said. “That’s a good thing to have. They’re pretty smart so they can pick some stuff up.
“We can move an end inside or play a three-man line because those guys are pretty good with fundamentals and technique. That’s definitely something we’ll be able to do this year.”
Brown, 6-foot-2, 320 pounds, was used primarily as a run stuffer in four seasons with the Patriots, but he’s focused on becoming a more versatile defender during training camp.
“I’ve got to rush the passer now if I want opportunities,” Brown said. “I’ve got to show I can do it. They’re not going to put somebody out there just to have a body out there in a situation where they need somebody to go rush the passer. I need to prove I can rush the passer so they can leave me out there to do that.”
Although the tackle rotation, which also included Taylor Stallworth, who played in 14 games as a backup last season, will be evolving for a while, the end positions should be more stable. The left spot is anchored by four-time Pro Bowler Cameron Jordan, who had 12 sacks last season.
“I think he’s one of the better defensive ends, run and pass,” Payton said of Jordan, who signed a three-year, $52.5 million contract extension this offseason.
Last year’s No. 1 draft choice, Marcus Davenport, is preparing himself to replace Okafor and ideally emerge as a dependable complement to Jordan. Davenport had 4.5 sacks in 13 games last season, missing three games because of a toe injury that plagued him for most of the season and required offseason surgery.
“There were a handful of games last year where he played extremely well,” Payton said. “He battled an injury and now he’s healthy. So I think he’s eager to continue to make those steps that you typically make between year one, year two and year three.
“I think he’s a lot more comfortable with where he’s aligned and the technique involved. He’s one of those naturally strong players that now you’ve got to begin to utilize it a little bit and how you leverage your length (6-6) and take advantage of it. He played a lot from a two-point stance in college and so the transition to more of a three-point stance is part of it.”
The Saints have high expectations for Davenport after giving up this year’s No. 1 pick in order to move up 13 spots in last year’s draft and grab him.
Davenport said he’s much more confident now than he was as a rookie.
“With time, you get to have confidence, especially when you were learning the playbook and you know the playbook better and you’re able to move faster,” Davenport said.
“So I’m hoping to move faster. I used to use power and then I kind of fluttered. Now, I’m trying to work more finesse.”