METAIRIE — There are just two weeks left in the NFL regular season.
But the New Orleans Saints’ defense is still a work in progress.
The defense has been much improved over a year ago for most of the season, but a recent series of injuries have forced a series of changes.
Two starting defensive linemen — tackle Sheldon Rankins and end Marcus Davenport — were placed on injured reserve last week. The team also was missing starting safety Vonn Bell for its game against Indianapolis on Monday.
The defense played much better in the 34-7 victory against the Colts than it had eight days earlier in a 48-46 home loss against San Francisco.
After giving up 516 yards against the 49ers, the Saints gave up just 205 to the Colts. Linebacker A.J. Klein called the performance against San Francisco “a wakeup call.”
“It was important for us to get back on track, go back to square one and focus on ourselves and hunker down,” Klein said after practice Thursday. “It helps us get back into the swing of things.”
Klein returned to the lineup against the Colts after missing the game against the 49ers because of a knee injury. Fellow starting linebacker Kiko Alonso (quad) has missed the last two games, but has practiced on a limited basis the last two days.
Rookie fourth-round draft choice C.J. Gardner-Johnson played well in Bell’s place against the Colts, leading the team with eight tackles, but he was sidelined late in the game after suffering a concussion.
He missed practice Wednesday but returned on a limited basis Thursday, meaning he might be able to play Sunday.
The Saints made two roster moves this week to bolster their secondary. They signed D.J. Swearinger to provide veteran depth at safety.
But the more significant addition came when they claimed former New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins off waivers. Jenkins has four interceptions this season.
Jenkins will compete with another former Giant — Eli Apple — for playing time opposite Marshon Lattimore, who was selected to the Pro Bowl on Tuesday. Whether Jenkins starts at Tennessee on Sunday remains to be seen, as well as whether he or Apple might see time at nickelback.
“We value the player, especially the position,” Saints coach Sean Payton said of Jenkins. “It’s always a difficult position to find. He’s a guy that I can recall going through the evaluation process when he was a free agent and going to New York (from the Rams in 2016).
“We’ve played the Giants twice since then (so we’ve seen him), but he gives us versatility and I think that’s important here down the stretch.”
Jenkins was released after he got into a Twitter exchange with a Giants fan and referred to the fan as a “retard.” He apologized to anyone who was offended by his word choice and he said he felt “blessed” to wind up on a playoff-bound team.
“I left New York in New York,” Jenkins said. “I’m here in New Orleans, and I’m just ready to play football.”
Payton said “we’ll see” when asked how Jenkins might be used against the Titans.
“We think that he does have position flex,” Payton said. “He’s smart and this is a short week obviously now coming off a Monday game. But, he’s in the building and working right now, meeting and doing all the things that everyone else is doing.”
The Saints traded for Apple early last season and he quickly became a starter, but opponents have targeted him more so than Lattimore this season and had some success.
“I think it’s a position that’s a challenging position,” Payton said. “We play a lot of man coverage. I think Eli has been a real good and real consistent player for us throughout the course of the year.
“We like his size, his length. I think that, we’ve seen some good offenses and they’ve got to have a short memory and I think they have to be able to tackle. I think that’s important. I think that’s why it’s a tough position to find.”