Defense spurs Delcambre to big win over Gueydan

DELCAMBRE — Delcambre’s Panthers can add one more “D” to the postgame celebration chant that reverberated inside Panther Stadium on Friday night.
DHS head coach Artie Liuzza, basking in the glow of a 26-6 victory over Gueydan, herded players, coaches, fans, cheerleaders, heck, anyone wearing black/orange, to the large “D” logo at midfield. There, T.J. Saunier, the team’s defensive coordinator, counted down the five “D’s” first established in the 1990s by former DHS head coach Darcy Delcambre, who was on hand for the team’s first victory of 2019.
“Desire!”
“Determination!”
“Dedication!”
“Discipline!”
“Delcambre!”
After Friday, Delcambre’s “D” — Defense — could be included because it dismantled the visiting Bears by forcing four turnovers on the way to evening the Panthers’ record at 1-1. The unit also pitched a shutout over the last three quarters and dominated the second half.
It was an improvement over the previous week’s 26-14 loss to Westminster Academy in Delcambre’s regular-season opener in Opelousas, according to Liuzza.
“Look, we made a lot of mistakes last week on defense. We did a lot of work from the film last week and repping over and over in practice. They improved every day in practice,” Liuzza said.
“It was a great effort, a great effort,” Delcambre’s head coach said, praising defensive standouts Nate Picard, a senior defensive back who had the unit’s first of two interceptions in the victory, Jamian Guy, a junior linebacker, and Hayden Frederick, a junior on the defensive line.
Still, the game was up for grabs at the half, 6-6. And the Bears, who threw two interceptions and lost one of two fumbles in the first two quarters, got the kickoff to start the third quarter.
It looked like the visitorshad regained their composure. On first-and-10 from the GHS 33, senior running back Lane Breaux ripped off a 67-yard run up the middle to the DHS 10.
But two plays later, Delcambre’s Scott Duhon, a senior DB, came out of a pile with a fumble and returned it 38 yards to the DHS 42. The Panthers’ offense, which sputtered in the first half, launched an eight-play, 58-yard drive capped by senior running back Parker Nunez’s 2-yard run over right tackle and, suddenly, after freshman placekicker Parker LeBlanc’s PAT, Delcambre had breathing room at 13-7 with 5:43 to play in the third quarter.
“When we were able to stop them on their first possession of the second half and we turned that into a touchdown, that’s when our guys started to believe,” Liuzza said.
Nunez spearheaded Delcambre’s 335-yard rushing attack with 228 yards on 17 carries and also scored on long runs of 72 and 59 yards to pace the Panthers.
The 72-yarder along the far hash marks electrified the hometown crowd on the game’s first series.
The Panthers sputtered offensively in the first half despite rushing for 158 yards, 125 of them by Nunez. Delcambre remedied the misfires at halftime.
“We were having trouble sustaining our blocks in the first half, so we made adjustments at halftime. We had to make adjustments with our footwork. We were able to do that and the guys responded to it,” Liuzza said.
The guys included four senior offensive lineman and one freshman offensive lineman, he said. They paved the way for Nunez, senior fullback Tirney Dejean (59 yards on five carries) and Guy (40 yards on eight carries).
They also protected Kalob Moneaux, a junior quarterback who scored the team’s third touchdown
“Kalob Moneaux is gaining experience with every game. He’s a first-year starter. I thought he did a great job of managing the game,” Liuzza said.
“Actually, what works best is when we mix it up.
“Each back gets their touches and the defense has to respect them all,” he said.
About Dejean and Guy, he said, “They had a very gutsy effort. They played a lot of offense and defense. They did a great job.”
Gueydan’s lone score answered Delcambre’s first touchdown early in the first quarter when freshman quarterback Zachary Guidry tossed a 39-yard touchdown pass to senior running back Dominic Touchet to fire up the Bears.
Breaux paced the visitorswith 125 yards on 13 carries.
Delcambre plays at Centerville while Gueydan plays host to Jeanerette on Friday.