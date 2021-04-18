BATON ROUGE — LSU’s defense took a big step Saturday toward putting last season’s disastrous overall performance behind them.
Even though sacks were not technically allowed (touching the quarterback counted as a sack), the Tigers’ front seven got after all four quarterbacks in Saturday’s National L Club Spring Game at Tiger Stadium.
Team Purple’s defense recorded three sacks, nine tackles for a loss, three interceptions and 10 pass breakups. Team White, meanwhile, had five sacks, five tackles for a loss, two interceptions and three pass breakups.
“We still have some more stuff up our sleeve,” Purple Team linebacker Damone Clark said. “We had to execute today. We did good for the most part. There are still ways to improve. It is still not up to the LSU standard. We got to improve on it.”
If Saturday’s spring game is any indication, the transition from former defensive coordinator Bo Pelini to new coordinator Daronte Jones is going smoothly.
“I think Deontre Jones and Corey Raymond have done a tremendous job of playing more zone coverage,” LSU coach Ed Orgeron said afterwards. “This Deontre Jones is a talented, talented football coach. I think our players have taken a liking to him, respect him and also want to play hard for him.”
Wide Open Opportunity
Kayshon Boutte is the clear No. 1 wide receiver for the Tigers entering fall camp and after Jontre Kirklin’s 209-yard performance on Saturday, LSU appears to have a nice one-two combination at that position. But who will step up and join them?
Junior Jaray Jenkins had five catches for 36 yards for Team White, while fellow junior Devonta Lee had two receptions for 18 yards for Team Purple. Sophomore Koy Moore did have a four-yard touchdown reception but only had four total catches for 28 yards.
With four wide receivers joining the team for fall camp, Orgeron indicated that there is ample opportunity for a young player to step in and fill that void.
“We want to go four or five wide so we need some young receivers to get after it,” Orgeron said. “Wide receiver is a place where freshmen can play, especially in this offense because it is very simple for them.”
McGlothern Steps Up
With Eli Ricks sidelined for the spring game, sophomore Dwight McGlothern took advantage of his opportunity to start on the opposite side of Derek Stingley Jr. for Team Purple. The 6-foot-2, 162-pound McGlothern recorded seven tackles, hauled in an interception and broke up a fourth-and-three pass at the goalline.
McGlothern was the leader of secondary players who all had good performances, as Stingley Jr., safety Jay Ward and cornerback Raydarious Jones all had picks as well.
“Dwight had a great day,” Orgeron said. “He had a great spring. I think Derek Stingley Jr. has had a tremendous spring. You look at Jay Ward being moved to free safety, I think he is going to be a force there.”
Quote of the Day
“Even though he was on the White Team, he is still on defense. I was still happy for him. The whole defense was happy and celebrated with each other.” Team Purple linebacker Damone Clark on cheering and celebrating Team White cornerback Raydarious Jones’ early interception in Saturday’s Spring Game.