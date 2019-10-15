Defending the field

METAIRIE – The New Orleans Saints defense did it again.
It had a fumble return for a touchdown to help spur an upset win at Seattle last month.
It shut down Dallas’ high-scoring offense to win a game without scoring a touchdown for the first time in 21 years.
It held a Tampa Bay offense coming off a record 55-point outburst to barely 250 yards and 24 points.
Then on Sunday it held its third consecutive opponent to fewer than 260 yards and didn’t allow a touchdown in a 13-6 victory over the Jaguars in Jacksonville, Fla.
“Hats off to the defense,” Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater said. “Those guys have been playing some lights out football lately.”
The Saints (5-1), who visit Chicago next week, won their fourth game in as many tries since Bridgewater replaced injured Drew Brees in the starting lineup - -— and the defense raised its level of play.
“Defensively we were outstanding,” New Orleans coach Sean Payton said. “I told our defense I felt like if they played eight quarters they were not going to score a touchdown today, honestly.”
The defense slowed down former LSU running back Leonard Fournette to 70 yards after he had 108 yards against Carolina and a career-high 225 against Denver a week earlier.
The Saints made things difficult on rookie sixth-round draft choice Gardner Minshew II, who, like Bridgewater, had performed well after being thrust into the lineup after an injury to the starting quarterback.
Minshew stepped in during the season opener after Nick Foles suffered a broken collarbone. The rookie became one of the higher-rated quarterbacks in the NFL while leading the Jaguars to a 2-2 record as the starter.
But he completed just 14 of 29 for 163 yards and was intercepted for the first time since the opener when Marshon Lattimore picked him off on the first possession of the second half, leading to Lutz’s second field goal.
“This is probably one of the best teams we’ll face, all around,” said Jaguars coach Doug Marrone, a former Saints assistant. “Defensively, they are good at all three levels and they played well today. They did a couple of things, a couple little wrinkles that we were trying to make adjustments and catch up to, but we expect that in this league. That’s what happens. When you have a young quarterback, you’re going to expect things like that.”
New Orleans struggled to run the ball effectively, which contributed to Bridgewater struggling for much of the game before making just enough second-half plays to shake off the Jaguars (2-4).
Leading rusher Alvin Kamara was playing on an injured ankle and “tweaked” his knee during the game, according to Payton, though he kept playing.
Kamara had just 31 yards on 11 carries as the Saints managed just 104 rushing yards against a defense that allowed 285 rushing yards a week earlier.
But Latavius Murray, signed as free agent in the off-season to replace Mark Ingram II after Ingram signed with Baltimore, had his most productive game as a Saint. He rushed eight times for 44 yards and caught three passes for 35 yards.
“I would say that that was his best performance as a Saint and we knew we needed (it) for sure,” tackle Terron Armstead said.
Tight end Jared Cook, another primary free agent, followed a breakout game a week earlier with a 4-yard catch from Bridgewater for the game’s only touchdown, breaking a six-all tie early in the fourth quarter.
“I thought we played better in the second half offensively, clearly, than we did in the first half,” Payton said. “You’re in one of those games which became more of a field-position game and I thought as a team we handled that well.”
The Saints ran out the final six-plus minutes of the game.
“When it was crunch time and the most clutch situations, we found a way to get it done,” tackle Armstead said.
The defense and the special teams — led by Wil Lutz’s two field goals and Thomas Morstead’s punting — dictated the terms of the game.
“Each week, we just talk about how do we win that game,” Payton said. “The key is understanding wins in our league. Yet you want to score every time you have the football and defend every time you get the football. I think there’s a level of expectation that is pretty high in our locker room relative to what kind of team that we think we can be.”