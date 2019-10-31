NEW ORLEANS —New Orleans Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said during the preseason that it would be a challenge to figure out a rotation on the deepest team he has had in five seasons.
Having a roster with capable players from top to bottom was going to make it difficult to satisfy each player with the number of minutes they deserved.
But, unfortunately for Gentry, that is becoming less and less of a challenge because of early season attrition.
The Pelicans starting power forward — rookie No. 1 overall draft pick Zion Williamson — won’t make his debut until the season is at least six weeks old because of arthroscopic knee surgery.
Shooting guard and team captain Jrue Holiday has missed the last two games because of a sprained knee and starting center Derrick Favors missed the 134-123 loss to Golden State on Mnday because of knee soreness.
Gentry said Holiday and Favors availability will be a game-time decision when New Orleans (0-4) plays the Denver Nuggets (3-1) at 8:30 p.m. Thursday (TNT) in the Smoothie King Center.
Holiday practiced fully Wednesday and is expected to play, but Favors did not practice and is doubtful.
The absence of Favors would create a serious match-up problem for New Orleans. Jahlil Okafor would likely get the start and have to contend with Nuggets All-NBA center Nikola Jokic, who had his second triple-double of the young season with 10 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in a 109-106 home loss to Dallas on Tuesday.
“They’ve got arguably one of the best big guys if not the best big guy in the league,” Gentry said of Jokic. “He can do so many things. He can step outside. He’s a great passer. He’s very clever with the basketball as far as talking it to the basket.”
New Orleans 19-year-old rookie center Jaxson Hayes isn’t ready to contend with Jokic, but he did do some good things in his NBA debut, making 9 of 11 shots and scoring 19 points in 23-plus minutes of a 134-123 home loss to Golden State on Monday.
Family and friends of Hayes’ took note of his debut.
“I came back after the game and I had like 65 or 70 texts right after the game and a bunch of DMs and snap chats, everything,” Hayes said.
Gentry credited Hayes for giving the team “an energy burst,” but also noted, “You play more than 20 minutes we’d like you to have more than three rebounds.”
The Pelicans were outrebounded 61-41 and are being outrebounded by an average of nearly 10 per game. Gentry cited that disparity as well as free throw opportunities as areas in which New Orleans must improve. Opponents are averaging 11 more free throw attempts per game than the Pelicans, which Gentry said was due to the team’s play, not anything related to officiating.
Against Golden State, New Orleans got within nine points and lost by 11 thanks to the bench putting together a 44-point fourth quarter and a 24-6 run over the final 5:07.
“You look at the game and you look at the score and you think, ‘oh, it ended up being an 11-point game,” Gentry said. “We were never in the game. We never had any chance at all to win and I think that’s the most disturbing thing to me — especially playing at home.”