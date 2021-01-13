LOREAUVILLE — Behind Nick Deal’s 21 points, Loreauville beat Hanson Memorial 57-37 in non-district boys basketball action on Monday.
In little more than two quarters of work, Deal tossed in six 3-pointers as the Tigers evened their record at 3-3.
“We’re learning on the fly, as I call it,” Loreauville head coach Darrell Caesar said. “With all the stoppage of play with COVID protocols and getting the guys late from football after their big run, we’re taking it one game at a time.
“The kids are responding well right now in such a short period of time”
After staking a 13-4 lead at the close of the first quarter, the Tigers went on a 17--0 run in the second and led 35-8 at the half.
“Nick shot the ball well tonight,” said Caesar, the head coach at Rayne High last season. “It’s about time that he got into a rhythm. I’ve been waiting for him to get into a rhythm.
“I knew he could shoot it. He’s been struggling the last couple of games, but tonight he shot the ball well.”
Deal, a 6-foot-3 junior, also dominated inside the paint on defense.
“He’s been averaging close to 10 blocks per game,” his coach said.
Calep Jacob added 10 points and Reese Suire scored 11 with three 3’s.
“They’re very athletic and can cover a lot of ground,” Caesar said of twin brothers Calep and Collin Jacob. “Their lateral movement is great. They make a lot of things happen on the defensive end.”
Collin Jacob added three points and Jahari Williams contributed six on a pair of treys.
“Suire shot the ball well, too,” Caesar said. “This was his first time starting in the point guard position. He’s learning well. He’s coming along well.”
Caesar is excited about the potential of his squad.
“My thing is that I told them that if they give me 100 percent and buy in, then we can take it one game at a time,” he said. “The sky’s the limit. They have a lot of potential. I’m just starting to work with them, but the sky’s the limit.
“They’re still learning, though. They’re nowhere near where they need to be. We have a lot of basketball to learn.”
Hanson (0-3) got 12 points from Riley Rodriguez. The Tigers open 8-A play next Tuesday at Vermilion Catholic.