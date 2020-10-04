The Catholic High School Panthers stayed within striking range of De La Salle for more than half of Friday’s season opener for both football teams, but the 2019 Division II state runner-up Cavaliers scored on three straight possessions to pull away for a 38-10 win at Panther Stadium.
CHS coach Scott Wattigny, in his first year with the Panthers, said he doesn’t know if his team will face a better squad than De La Salle this year, given their size up front and athletic ability at the skill positions.
But the Panthers were more responsible for their struggles than the visitors were, he felt.
“I don’t necessarily know if it’s anything that they did as much as it was self-inflicted on us,” Wattigny said. “We come out of halftime, we eat six minutes of the clock, we march all the way down the field, and we put ourselves in position to kick the field goal, and go from 21-10 to 21-13 and make it a one-score game. Six minutes into the second half, you’re right where you want to be against the No. 2 team in the state for 3A.”
Instead, the Panthers missed on a 4o-yard field goal try, and two plays later gave up a 75-yard touchdown run to Arizona commit Montrell Johnson, his second TD run of at least that far on the night, to fall behind 28-10.
A penalty helped stall Catholic High’s next possession, and De La Salle came right back with a drive for a field goal and a 31-10 lead with under two minutes to play in the third quarter. After a sack forced a punt on Catholic High’s next possession, the Cavaliers went 40 yards in five plays with Byron Phillips scoring from 12 yards out to make it a 38-10 lead following the point-after by Ian Helmcke.
“Coach (Ryan) Manale’s a great coach,” Wattigny said. “I’ve coached against him now three times; I’m 0-3 against him. He’s got a great ballclub. He’s got a ton of talent, he’s got a ton of size, and he’s got a great scheme.
“We made way too many mistakes and self-inflicted wounds that we’re just not going to overcome against a quality team. You make these same mistakes against somebody else, we still win by 60. As I told our guys, I don’t know of a 2A select team that’s going to look like them and play like them.”
The good news is his players realize that most of the damage done to them was something they can correct, he said.
CHS had been scheduled to open the season against Vermilion Catholic, Breaux Bridge and Barbe. The first two games were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Hurricane Laura’s devastating march through Lake Charles canceled Barbe’s season. The Panthers picked up a 3A powerhouse in De La Salle to fill the open date.
“That’s three powerhouse programs (originally scheduled) that do a phenomenal job,” Wattigny said. “This (opening with De La Salle) is no different to me. These guys are probably going to win out. They’ll probably go 8-0. We got a valuable experience that came from this. I’m not hanging my head. I’m going to sleep fine tonight because I just got done talking to a bunch of kids that know. They know what they did. I don’t need to go in there and beat a dead horse. They’re leaving here feeling like, if we just take care of what we could’ve taken care of, this could’ve been a different situation. Do we win the game? I don’t know that answer. But we put ourselves in a position to fight for it.”
Wattigny said he is proud of the way the Panthers kept fighting. There was no quitting or lack of effort, good attitude and composure against a really good football team.
De La Salle opened the game with an 11-play, five-minute scoring drive, capped by Johnson’s five-yard touchdown run with 6:50 left in the opening quarter.
But CHS answered with its own lengthy drive, going 75 yards in 10 plays over five minutes to pull even at 7-all on K.K. Reno’s eight-yard touchdown run and the point-after by Nick Boutte.
An exchange of punts on the next two possessions worked in Catholic High’s favor when Boutte rolled a kick down to the De La Salle 4-yard line for a 49-yard punt.
But Johnson made the first of three explosive runs on the first snap from there, hurdling a defender near the line of scrimmage and racing upfield for a 42-yard gain. Seven plays later, quarterback Cole Milford found receiver Nixon Bernard completely uncovered for a 23-yard touchdown pass on a fourth-and-five play to give the Cavaliers the lead at 14-7. De La Salle wouldn’t trail again.
After Catholic High gained a couple of first downs, the Panthers were forced to punt, with Boutte getting the ball to the 12-yard line.
Johnson then broke off another long run, breaking over the right side and pulling away from the defense for an 88-yard TD to give the Cavaliers a 2-7 lead with 2:47 left in the first half. Johnson finished the night with 258 yards and three touchdowns on 11 carries. Phillips added 95 yards and a touchdown on 15 runs.
“We have to capitalize,” he said. “Our defense finally gets a three-and-out, we get the ball on the plus-50, and we do nothing with it. Then we punt it and we down the punt on the 3, and on the second play he busts it for an 80-yard touchdown. To me, I counted I think three explosive plays, and one drive, the first drive, they took six minutes and went down and scored. But so did we. We ran right back and went down and scored.”
Reno finished with a team-high 81 yards rushing on 29 carries and completed four passes for 49 yards. Marco Austin added 43 yards on the ground with Boutte netting 28 yards receiving on one catch.
“Can’t be more proud of K.K., he played phenomenal tonight,” Wattigny said. “I thought our offensive line played really well. We moved the ball up and down the field. Anything (negative) that took place on offense tonight was our own doing, not due to them. I think offensively we’re where we need to be at.”
He also said he thought Austin played well and the offensive line got a push against a sizable defensive front and linebacking corps.
“When you look at the rosters, we’ve got some great size for 2A but we don’t compare size-wise to those guys,” Wattigny said. “I thought K.K. made some really nice throws when we blocked it well. We won the penalty game, except in the latter half, and that’s really where the malfunction happened.”
Boutte also had a good all-around game, the coach said.
“Nick Boutte did a great job,” he said. “What a highlight he was. I’m thinking about complete package — he had a great catch on that first drive. More importantly when he punted the ball, he set our defense up. We didn’t do our part defensively, but I mean, gosh dog his punts were great. He did a great job putting the ball in places where they couldn’t return it. I think he pinned three inside the 10. We’ve just got to take advantage of field position, which we didn’t do tonight.”
The Panthers struggled in the return game, though, with a fumble on one and a slip on another that led to drives starting inside the 15. Rayshaun Segura did have a 36-yard run for the Panthers’ final kick return.
“We obviously need to get better on special teams,” he said. “That’s going to get cleaned up.
“We’re going to have to climb out of this. But these guys know what it’s like. They went 0-3 last year and finished 9-4. This is not going to rattle them. This is not going to shake them. This is an opponent that they’re going to look at and go, you know what, when we face this type of team come playoff time, we’ll be ready and go to work.”
CHS plays host to Delcambre on Thursday to open the district slate, then faces Ascension Episcopal and Loreauville.
“That’s going to be a tough four-week stretch in my opinion, starting with this week and finishing with Loreauville,” Wattigny said. “We’re going to have to play well, but I don’t know too many 2A teams that are going to look like those guys. I think they averaged 310 on the line. Their backs are as wide as this door.”
With seven games left in the season, the Panthers want to make the most out of each one, he said. That starts Thursday at home against Delcambre.