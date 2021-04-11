Days becomes third LSU player to declare for NBA this week

BATON ROUGE — LSU junior forward Darius Days announced Friday on his Instagram account that he intends to put his name into the 2021 NBA Draft.
“Thanks to Baton Rouge for all of the love, support and life long relationships. You welcomed a small town country kid from Raleigh, Fla., into Tiger Nation!” Days wrote in his announcement.
Days is the third LSU player to declare for the draft this week.
Sophomore forward Trendon Watford announced his intention to sign with an agent and enter the draft on Wednesday via his Twitter account, and junior guard Javonte Smart announced Thursday on his Instagram account that he also intended to sign with an agent and make himself available for the draft.
Days played and started all 28 games he dressed for in 2020-21, missing one game with an ankle injury. He averaged 11.6 points, 7.8 rebounds and one steal a game. The Tigers were 19-1 when he scored in double figures this season.
In 94 career games, Days started 61 games over three seasons, improving on his points and rebound average every season at LSU.
He shot over 50 percent this season, making 123 of 237 (51.9 percent) with 52 3-pointers. He had 22 games in double figures for the season and 44 over three seasons, and had eight double doubles in 2020-21, with 16 over three seasons. He tied for the most doubles this season by an SEC player and the most by any 20202-21 player in the SEC for a career.
He completed his third year with 571 rebounds, becoming the 40th player to record 500 LSU career boards. He finished third in the SEC in rebounds average and third in defensive rebound average (5.3). Days was sixth in the SEC in offensive rebound average.