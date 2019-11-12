Times and dates for the Louisiana High School Athletic Association State Volleyball Tournament have been released by the LHSAA.
Quarterfinals in all divisions are set for Thursday at the Pontchartrain Center in Kenner; Semifinals will be Friday and finals are set for Saturday.
Locally, both Highland Baptist and ESA will be in the Division V bracket at the state tournament.
Highland, which entered the playoffs as the 11th seed, will be the visiting team as the Lady Bears play No. 3 seed Academy of the Sacred Heart - Grand Coteam in the quarterfinals Thursday at 12:40 p.m. on Court 14
ESA, which is the fourth seed in the tournament, will be the home team as the Lady Falcons play fifth-seed Louise McGehee at 10:50 a.m. Thursday, also on Court 14.
If HBCS wins, the Lady Bears will be in the semifinals Friday playing the winner of Central Catholic and Northlake Christian at 10 a.m. on Court 1 while ESA will play the winner of Country Day and Ascension Catholic at 10 a.m. on Court 10 Friday, should ESA win Thursday.
The finals in Division V are set for 9 a.m. Saturday on Center Court at the Pontchartrain Center.