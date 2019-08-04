Dates and times for the Iberia Parish Sugar Cane Jamboree have been set by Westgate High, the host school for the jamboree this year.
In a change from previous years, the jamboree will be held over two nights, Thursday and Friday, Aug. 29 and 30.
The jamboree will be held at WHS this year and on the first night, there will be two games played.
The first game will start at 6 p.m. with Westgate’s junior varsity team playing host to New Iberia Senior High’s junior varsity squad while the second game, which is usually 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game, will have Jeanerette as the home team taking on District 7-2A rival Loreauville.
The second night of the jamboree will also have two games as Delcambre will play Highland Baptist in the opening game at 6 p.m. and the second game will have Westgate’s varsity taking on NISH’s varsity.
Several coaches will be making their debut with new teams in the jamboree this year.
Former Rayne coach Curt Ware takes over at NISH as long-time coach Rick Hutson retired from the public school system in May and took over at Highland Baptist.
Former HBCS head coach Scottie Williams remained with the Bears as an assistant coach.
In Delcambre, former HBCS head coach Artie Liuzza, who has been an assist coach at DHS for the past two seasons, takes over as head coach for the Panthers as former head coach Marc Broussard moved to an assistant coach position at North Vermilion.
Long-time Jeanerette and Franklin assistant coach C.C. Paul takes over as head coach for the Tigers this year after spending last season as an assistant at JHS.
Tickets for the jamboree are $5 in advance and $8 at the gate.
Tickets are good for one night only, you must purchase multiple tickets to enter the stadium for both nights.
School-age children must have a ticket to enter and tickets will be available at all participating schools.
More information on the jamboree will be announced as the games draw near.