The Daily Iberian took home four first-place honors, including Newspaper Sweepstakes (Class II), at the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Award Luncheon held Sunday in Natchitoches.
Raymond Partsch III won first place in Pro-College Event (Class II) for his game story on Elijah Mitchell scoring a game-winning touchdown in the University of Louisiana's road win over Georgia State.
The judge commented the following on the article, "A professional, well-reported game story that finishes where it started: With the star of the game, running back Elijah Mitchell."
Partsch also took first place in the General Sports Feature (Class II) category for his long form feature on Storyville Jazz Band leader and Saints game-day staple Bruce Hirstius.
The judge wrote, "The lead was attention-getting, which is what leads are supposed to do. Natalie Wood? Tell me more. What followed was the life and times of a 90-plus-year-old who enjoyed a life well-lived, as painted by a number of others interviewed by the writer. It was not, as so often happens, a one-interview one-source story. Bruce came to life even for those who might not have seen him perform at the games."
Partsch was also named Beat Writer of the Year (Class II) for a collection of stories covering the Ragin' Cajuns.
The judge wrote, "Solid entries with exceptional work on the dual-sport athlete feature. Also, beat writers should be able to stretch their legs and write columns and CFP pieces about sticking it to Group of Five teams like the Ragin’ Cajuns, I suspect was the most read story in the paper that day."
Partsch also received second-place honors in Columnist of the Year Class II for a variety of columns from 2020.
Don Shoopman also took home first-place honors in the Outdoors Writing (Open Class) for his feature on outdoorsman celebrating shooting big buck sporting 165-inch wide, 15-point rack.
The judge provided the following comment on the winning entry, "The language and depth of this story sets it apart. The subject captured the buck of a lifetime, and the writer did it justice with descriptive word choice and an inquisitive angle."
The Daily Iberian also received a third-place honor for Best Section (Class II).
Partsch also won multiple awards for his work for the Kinder Courier News, 1037thegame.com and the Lake Charles American Press. All of which helped Partsch win the Sports Writer of the Year award from the LSWA.
The other major award winners went to The Advocate’s Robin Fambrough for Prep Writer of the Year (Class I), Ouachita Citizen's Jake Martin for Prep Writer of the Year (Class II), USA TODAY Network's Glenn Guilbeau was selected as Beat Writer of the Year (Class I), Lake Charles American Press' Scooter Hobbs was named Columnist of the Year (Class I), while Pointe Coupee Banner's Kevin Fambrough was named Columnist of the Year (Class II).
The Athletic's Brody Miller won Story of the Year for his feature on the year of grief of two LSU families after Carley McCord’s tragic death.
In the Newspaper Sweepstakes award (where papers receive points on a 3-2-1 basis), The Daily Iberian claimed first place in Class II as it earned 15 points, including nabbing four first-place honors.
The Advocate (Baton Rouge, Acadiana and New Orleans) took top honors in Class I.