The Daily Iberian took home seven honors in the Louisiana Sports Writers Association annual awards contest.
Former Daily Iberian Managing Editor Raymond Partsch III took home first honors in the General Column — Class II category for his column on how childish behavior widens LHSAA split.
Judge’s comments on the entry stated “the winner got down to the nitty gritty on a controversial topic.”
Partsch also took third place in the Pro/College Event — Class II category for his story on University of Texas win over Georgia in the Sugar Bowl, and third place honors in the Prep/Amateur Event — Class II category for his story on stoppage time goal sparks ESA to playoff victory.
Partsch also took third place in the Columnist of the Year — Class II category.
Partsch also took home first place in the Outdoor Writing category for his feature on the impact the state’s first Bassmaster Classic champion has had on state championship winning fisherman.
Daily Iberian Outdoors Editor Don Shoopman took honorable mention honors in the same category for his story on a Loreauville outdoorsman, his son and friends enjoying a bountiful dove hunt.
The Daily Iberian also took home second place in the Class II Special Section category for its high school preview section, second place in Class II Best Section and finished as runner-up in the Class II newspaper sweepstakes.
The Advocate’s Robin Fambrough and Ouachita Citizen’s Jake Martin took home Prep Writer of the Year honors for Class I and Class II. The Advocate’s Scott Rabalais and The Courier/Daily Comet’s Mike Gegenheimer were named Columnist of the Year for Class I and Class II.
The Athletic’s Jeff Duncan won Story of the Year for his investigative story on the Carver High School football stadium, while The Courier/Daily Comet’s Chris Singleton was named Sports Writer of the Year.
The Advocate won Newspaper Sweepstakes for Class I while The Courier/Daily Comet took top honors for Class II.