THIBODAUX — Over the past 25 years, the Manning Passing Academy has developed quite the tradition of having its campers and counselors go on to becoming household names in the world of college and professional football, an ever-growing list that includes Russell Wilson, Dak Prescott, Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson. In addition, numerous MPA campers or counselors such as Trevor Lawrence, Joe Burrow and Jameis Winston went on to become the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft.
The current crop of counselors are reminded of that by more than a hundred photos that line the walls inside the meeting rooms at John L. Guidry Stadium at Nicholls State University, the home stadium for the MPA.
“It’s just really motivating,” Tulane’s Michael Pratt said. “Getting to see all the pictures in the staff room with all the great quarterbacks that have been here. Knowing if I keep progressing and put in the work that could be me in the future.”
“Growing up obviously you know those guys and hopefully you have a chance to meet them one day,” Auburn’s Bo Nix said. “Now I have gotten that opportunity and it is a blessing. When Peyton or Eli or Archie goes out of their way to talk to you it is pretty special.”
Tennessee’s Harrison Bailey, meanwhile, is trying his best this weekend not to pepper Peyton Manning with too many questions.
“I have asked him so many questions he probably doesn’t like hearing from me anymore,” joked Bailey, who said that Manning personally called him to invite him to the camp. “Being able to talk to him and take what he has to say has been great.”
Lindsey Scott said he is honored to even be in this position as a counselor.
The former Zachary High star and 2015 Louisiana Gatorade Player of the Year began his career at LSU before transferring to East Mississippi Community College, where he led that program to a national title. Scott signed with Missouri but then transferred to Nicholls in 2019.
“It’s a big deal for me to be able to represent Nicholls and be the hometown quarterback,” said Scott, who started for the Colonels this spring. “It means a lot to have the Mannings invite me out to be part of this.”
No Shows
Whether it is due to injuries or other obligations, it is not uncommon for high-profile counselors who have agreed to take part in the four-day camp not show up. For example, Georgia’s JT Daniels pulled out of the camp this week at the last minute but his absence wasn’t the most noticeable no-show.
LSU’s Myles Brennan and Max Johnson were listed in the program as counselors and both had agreed to attend the camp this week but neither were there.
Acadiana Represented
The Acadiana region is represented among the group of counselors for this year’s MPA. Ragin’ Cajuns’ record-setting quarterback Levi Lewis was serving as a counselor, as was former Teurlings Catholic star and current Southeastern Louisiana star Cole Kelley.
Quote of the Day
“One of the main reasons he (father Archie) started this — besides wanting to give back to football — was that it was guaranteed four days that he was going to spend with me, Cooper and Eli. We room together in a little dorm room. My dad and I have our wing and Cooper and Eli have theirs. I can hear Eli snoring through the walls. It feels very much like home.” — Peyton Manning on the MPA