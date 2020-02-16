LOREAUVILLE — A Coteau bass club angler scored often in bass tournament fishing’s version of the two-minute warning on Feb. 8 at Lake Fausse Pointe.
Fifteen minutes before Joey Trahan wanted to head back to the weigh-in at Marsh Field Boat Landing, five very small keeper bass were finning around in his livewell. When Trahan and his bass tournament partner Jarrod Guilbeaux left they had replaced the little bass with bigger bass.
“We got lucky. We had a bunch of small fish until about 20 minutes left, about 5 or 6 pounds. We caught that early. About 2:15 or so, the bigger fish started biting,” Trahan said later in the week after the team won the Coteau Bass Hustlers’ first tournament of 2020.
Trahan, 52, relied on his go-to bait, a pumpkin green/orange Zoom Speed Craw, to put the winning bass in the boat on a balmy late winter Saturday afternoon on the heavily pressured lake. Trahan and Guilbeaux topped a field of 11 boats with 11.72 pounds, including the tournament’s lunker bass, a 3.30-pounder he boated in that flurry at the end.
The winners caught seven bass on spinnerbaits before 8:30 a.m., he said, then took off to try their luck elsewhere when the bite quit. They returned to the canal where they caught the bass at approximately 1 p.m. and ventured far back to fish the drains before retracing their route to the front.
The bass weren’t back there but they were in the mixing water where it drained into the lake, Trahan said. The fish bit hard on the Zoom Speed Craw.
“That’s my most reliable,” he said.
Trahan and Guilbeaux finished exactly 1 pound ahead of Johnny Schexnayder and his guest, Dwayne, who had five bass weighing 10.72 pounds for second place. Jason Jones and Ralph Leleux finished third with five bass weighing 9.36 pounds.
Now Trahan can try to finish some unfinished business and win Angler of the Year. He won the opener last year, too, but faded down the stretch last year and watched as his good friend Marlin Hebert captured AOY.
“I had to show the boys what was up,” Trahan said with a chuckle. “I’ve been needing to win some. I only won one last year, the first one. I was doing pretty good as far as placing at the beginning of the year. I thought I had it until the last three or four tournaments. Marlin put it on me.”
And, he said, Hebert hasn’t let him forget about it.