Coy about quarterback

NEW ORLEANS — Sean Payton is being coy about his quarterbacks.
The New Orleans Saints coach has been vague this week when talking about how he’ll handle the position since Drew Brees won’t be able to play at Seattle on Sunday.
Brees underwent surgery Wednesday to repair a ligament in his thumb that was injured during a 27-9 loss to the Rams last Sunday in Los Angeles.
Teddy Bridgewater is the No. 2 quarterback and he replaced Brees last week. But Taysom Hill, a jack-of-all-trades who has periodically gotten snaps as a change of pace from Brees, is also an option.
Payton, who said “we’ll approach this game with two quarterbacks,” was asked if he might curtail Hill’s other responsibilities on offense and special teams because he’s now the No. 2 quarterback instead of No. 3.
“I think you do,” Payton replied, “and that’s you making the assumption he’s the number two.”
So we’ll have to wait until Sunday afternoon to see which quarterback takes the first snap, though the presumption is that Bridgewater will start and Hill will also see some playing time. But Payton doesn’t want to confirm that for the Seahawks.
“We’re preparing for everything. We have to,” Seattle coach Pete Carroll said.
Bridgewater completed 17 of 30 passes for 165 yards as he and the entire offense struggled against the Rams.
“If you study the tape from last week,” Payton said, “you see that there’s some tough situations that I think would have been difficult for any one of our guys playing.”
It was just the second time Bridgewater has seen significant playing time in the last four seasons. He started the regular-season finale against Carolina last season after New Orleans had clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs.
He completed 14 of 22 for 118 yards with one touchdown and one interception in a 33-14 loss.
“In fairness to him,” Payton said, “the game last year really was a tough evaluation.”
Bridgewater was selected to the Pro Bowl after the 2015 season in Minnesota, then suffered a severe knee injury the following preseason. He remained with the Vikings in a backup role in 2017, signed with the Jets after that season and was traded to the Saints at the end of last preseason.
He said last week’s game action “got my feet wet again.”
The last meaningful football Bridgewater had played was against the Seahawks in a 2015 wild-card playoff game. Bridgewater completed 17 of 24 for 146 yards and Seattle won 10-9 in Minnesota.
“He just runs the game well,” Carroll said. “He’s in control, in command. You can count on him. Over time he’s a winning quarterback and over time he’s got more touchdowns than picks (29-23).”
Hill is even less of a known commodity, playing sparingly the last two seasons to spell Brees. He generally has been used in run-pass options and hasn’t run the primary offense, but this week he has to be prepared because even if Bridgewater starts as expected, Hill is next in line.
“This is a new role for me,” Hill said. “My expectation was to get on the field and play previously and I had to make sure I was up to speed with all of that stuff, but now I cannot really focus in on what that role is going to be.
“I have to be able to know the ins and outs of all the gameplan. That mindset is definitely different.”
Payton will certainly alter the game plan to suit Bridgewater’s strengths and what he’s most comfortable with. Both quarterbacks said they’ll benefit from observing how Brees prepares each week.
“Of course you pay attention to the things that he’s done and you try to apply it into your game,” Bridgewater said. “But at the end of the day, Taysom isn’t Drew and I’m not Drew. There’s only one Drew Brees and we know that.
“For me, it’s just all about being myself and that has been my message to the guys. When we’re out there on the field, just be you. You don’t have to be anyone spectacular. You don’t have to go out of your way. If everyone just can be the best version of themselves, we’ll help this football team win football games.”
Brees has missed just one game due to injury since joining the Saints for the 2006 season. In that 2015 game Luke McCown completed 31 of 38 for 310 yards with an interception in a 27-22 loss at Carolina.
“At this point,” defensive end Cameron Jordan said, “I can’t tell you whether we can withstand without Drew. That is something that the New Orleans Saints haven’t had to deal with for nine years, 10, 11, 12, whatever the timeframe is.”