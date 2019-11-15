LAKE CHARLES — What seemed impossible five weeks ago is now a reality.
McNeese State has a chance at making the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs.
Riding a 3-game winning streak, and capturing four of their last five, the Cowboys have put themselves in the conversation.
With two games remaining, road contests at Nicholls State Saturday and Lamar the following week, McNeese (6-4, 4-3 in the Southland Conference) is also a part of the league’s championship picture.
The Cowboys enter this week one of five teams still in the hunt for the SLC crown, a game out of first. Four teams are tied for the top spot with Nicholls (6-4, 5-2) one of those. While McNeese has been winning the rest of the conference has come back to them.
“We know the conference is open,” first-year head coach Sterlin Gilbert said. “We know what is at stake. We have to go out and get it done.”
McNeese is coming off a bye week, one in which the Cowboys got healthy and took care of business. But did they keep their rhythm?
“We worked hard and did things to keep us going,” said Gilbert. “We know we had to stay together to get where we want to go. Now we just have to go out and try to play a clean game.”
That will help but the Cowboys will be tested, as Nicholls has as much individual talent as anybody in the Southland. It wasn’t long ago that the school’s football program was on life support, but now it’s looking to go back to the playoffs.
Led by senior quarterback Chase Fourcade, the Colonels have turned into one of the league’s elite. Fourcade has run for 11 touchdowns and thrown for another nine to lead the balanced attack.
“He (Fourcade) is a really talented kid,” said Gilbert. “He is going to make plays. We have to try and contain him to keep him from making the big plays.”
Fourcade, who almost chose McNeese, has been the main cog in the Nicholls surge. But he has help. Junior running back Julien Gums has a school-record 14 rushing touchdowns already this season.
“They have a very balanced attack,” said Gilbert. “We are going to have to stay focused and do the things that we do better.”
McNeese’s defense has improved of late, allowing just 30 points in the last two games. Cody Roscoe (8) and Chris Livings (7.5) have combine for 15.5 sacks this season. Darion Dunn leads the Cowboys with five interceptions, four in the last two games.
On offense, Cody Orgeron’s improvement has shadowed that of the team. He is averaging 262 yards a game in total offense. But he will be chased by Sully Laiche, who has eight sacks this year himself.
“Sully will come at you on every play,” said Gilbert. “We will have to know where he is on every play.”
Kickoff is set for 3 P.M. at Nicholls. While it’s not an official elimination game it is as close as they come. The loser all but out of the postseason talk, especially if it’s the Cowboys.