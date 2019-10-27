Couldn't make plays

Jalon Lewis’ touchdown run with just over four minutes left in Friday’s District 3-5A contest between Comeaux and New Iberia Senior High did two things.
One, it gave Comeaux the lead at 18-14 and was a big part of the Spartans beating NISH for the first time since 2008.
And two, it ended any chance of the Yellow Jackets making the postseason under first-year coach Curt Ware as NISH fell to 1-7 overall and 1-4 in district play with two weeks left in the regular season.
“They made a few more plays than we did,” Ware said. “Especially in the first half when we didn’t do a good job of covering No. 13 (Comeaux receiver Malik Nabors). In the second half I thought we did a better job.
“We definitely had opportunities to win the game. We had a big goal line stand and then we had a chance to continue the drive and run some clock and don’t get that done. Then we break a big run and have another chance to win the game. We just have to make plays and win games.”
And NISH has its chances to win against the Spartans.
Twice the Jackets rallied from deficits.
In the second quarter, Matthew Thomas scored on a quarterback sneak from a yard out as NISH took a 7-6 lead over Comeaux. And later in the quarter, another Thomas run from four yards out gave the Jackets a 14-12 lead going into the break.
But NISH couldn’t score in either the third or fourth quarters and the Jackets’ defense turned away Comeaux on four chances from the two yard line to stop one drive but couldn’t stop a second drive as the Spartans scored to take the lead for the third time in the game.
NISH had one final chance to claim the win as a long run from Tyce Fusilier gave the Jackets the ball inside the Comeaux 20 yard line but New Iberia failed to convert on a fourth down play with under two minutes left as the Spartans ran out the clock to improve to 4-4 overall and 3-2 in district while NISH fell to 1-7, 1-4 and effectively out of any chance to make the postseason this year.
New Iberia hasn’t been to the playoffs since going to the second round in 2013.
“I told the kids before hand that if we lost this game, we’re playing for pride,” Ware said. “Hopefully, we have some pride and come out in the next two weeks and play hard and come away with two wins and get ready for the offseason and get better.”
Markel Linzer led NISH on the ground with 80 yards, including a 47 yard run, while Fusilier added 74 yards rushing, including the 41 yard run late in the fourth quarter that gave the Jackets a chance to pull out the win in the end.
Defensively, Nhylon Phillips had the play of the game as he intercepted an ill-advised throw from Comeaux quarterback Tre Harris and ran it back 50 yards to set up NISH’s first score of the game and that goal line stand in the fourth quarter where the Spartans had four shots from the two yard line and came up empty.
“We played hard. We played real hard,” Ware said. “When two evenly-matched teams play, I told them that who ever makes the least mistakes will win and that’s what happened.
“We had a couple of critical mistakes at big times and it cost us.”
Now with no postseason to play for, Ware has the task of getting his team up for this week against Sulphur and the final week on the road at Southside.
“Hopefully you can play week nine as week one when you have high hopes at the beginning of the season,” Ware said.
“But I always say this, weeks nine and 10 are just as important. If you worked this hard to play the game, why not show up and play hard.”