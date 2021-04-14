Cooke named Sun Belt Pitcher of the Week

LAFAYETTE — Connor Cooke tossed the first two-hit complete game shutout by a Ragin’ Cajuns since 2014 in Saturday’s 9-0 victory over Arkansas State.
The University of Louisiana sophomore right hander struck out a total of 12 Red Wolves while not walking a batter (he did hit one), as he picked up his fourth win of the season. For that dominant performance, Cooke was selected on Tuesday as the Sun Belt Pitcher of the Week and as the Louisiana Sports Writers Association Pitcher of the Week.
For the season, the 6-foot-1, 203-pound Cooke is 4-2 overall with a 1.89 ERA, one save in 33 1/3 innings of work.
UL (20-12, 7-2 SBC) returns to action this weekend with a three-game series at South Alabama.
SOFTBALL POSTPONED
Due to the inclement weather that swept through Acadiana on Tuesday, the midweek game between No. 14 UL and Southeastern Louisiana has been postponed until Wednesday. Game time for the matchup is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park.
The Ragin’ Cajuns (32-6, 14-1 SBC) are returning home from a 10-game road trip and will begin a five-game homestand. The team will also host Texas State in a three-game series this weekend and then Louisiana Tech on Tuesday.
DOMINGUE COMMITS
St. Thomas More basketball star Carter Domingue officially committed Tuesday to play basketball for the Ragin’ Cajuns men’s basketball team. Domingue will sign with the Ragin’ Cajuns as a preferred walk-on with an opportunity to earn a scholarship. Domingue is coming off a senior season in which he helped the Cougars win their four straight state championship, averaging 18 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists and 3 steals per game. The 6-foot-2 Domingue was named the District 5-4A MVP, the LSWA Class 4A Player of the Year and the Division II state championship finals Most Outstanding Player.