Cook opts in for basketball after signing to play football at TSU

New Iberia Senior High senior basketball player Quinton Cook, could have easily decided not to play hoops this winter and no one would have blamed him.
Cook signed to play college football at Texas Southern University back in November and many multi-sport prep athletes would have blown off the rest of their senior year and start preparing for college football in the fall.
Cook didn't do that.
Professing a lover of basketball, the NISH senior decided to play for head coach Chad Porciau this season and the NISH coach is very happy he did.
"A lot of kids give up that second sport and he didn't," Porciau said. "He's a great kid, does everything we ask of him. A kid you like to coach and be around."
Cook starts on the inside for the Jackets when we can take advance of his big body.
"The main thing I like about him is that his mentality and attitude never changes," Porciau said. "He's always on an even keel. I wish I had more kids like him."
As for Cook, playing basketball was a no-brainer.
"It's fun to play," he said. "I thought about not playing but there really wasn't any reason not to play.
"It's been excting to play over this last four years."
ONe thing that he wants before his senior year ends is to do something that has not been done at NISH in a while.
"I want to get past the second round," Cook said. "After that, it's g et reay for football season."