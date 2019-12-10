NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints had a good game plan on offense.
Tight end Jared Cook was a big part of it.
The first possession of the 48-46 loss to San Francisco on Sunday in the Mercedes-=Benz Superdome ended with Drew Brees throwing a 38-yard touchdown pass to Cook. The Saints’ second possession ended with Brees throwing a 26-yard touchdown pass to Cook.
But at the end of the second touchdown, 49ers defensive back Ankello Witherspoon hit Cook in the head with his helmet, giving Cook a concussion that knocked him out of the game. Witherspoon was penalized for unnecessary roughness.
“It was tough losing him,” Saints tackle Terron Armstead said Monday. “The way he was starting off, he was rolling, he was getting in a groove. You could see his excitement and enthusiasm, he was starting to open up in this offense. He’s a primary target in this offense.”
Tight end Josh Hill and wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith both took added reps in Cook’s place and each caught a touchdown pass.
Payton’s aggressiveness doesn’t pay off
The Saints had the option of having the penalty on Witherspoon enforced on the extra point or on the ensuing kickoff.
Coach Sean Payton chose to take it on the conversion and go for two points. The 49ers stopped Taysom Hill, leaving New Orleans with a 13-7 lead.
Payton was asked after the game why he chose to go for two so early in the game.
“Flag puts it at the one,” Payton replied. “That’s why.”
The missed conversion remained a factor throughout the game. When the Saints scored a touchdown to take a 46-45 lead with 53 seconds left, they went for two again and failed again.
Had New Orleans successfully kicked two PATs instead of failing on the two two-point conversions the game likely would have gone to overtime.
“That’s who Sean Payton is,” tackle Terron Armstead said. “He has an aggressive nature about him. He was the guy who opened up the second half of the Super Bowl with an onside kick. That’s what makes him who he is: He’s an aggressive play caller and an aggressive head coach.”
Rookie has big returns
Rookie Deonte Harris was aggressive and productive in the return game.
He returned the first three kickoffs from several yards deep in the end zone, including a 51-yard return. He finished with 155 yards on five returns and returned two punts for 25 and 12 yards.
“I thought the return yards were real big and I thought that helped us,” Payton said. “He’s pretty sharp so when those kicks are coming, but with a low trajectory I think he did a good job of making decisions for the most part.”
Harris also had a 13-yard pass reception and an 8-yard rush, marking the first time he has had a reception and a carry in the same game.
MISC.
The Saints scored touchdowns on each of their first two possessions for the first time in a game this season. … Brees had his first five-touchdown pass game since he had seven against the Giants in 2015. That tied him with Peyton Manning for an NFL-record 35 career games with at least four touchdown passes. … WR Michael Thomas broke his own franchise record for receiving yards in a season with 1,424 yards compared to 1,405 last season.
He has 121 receptions, surpassing Marvin Harrison’s 118 for the most receptions through the first 13 games of a season. … RB Alvin Kamara became the fourth NFL running back to amass 2,000 yards rushing and 2,000 yards receiving in their first three seasons, joining Christian McCaffrey, Roger Craig, and Herschel Walker. … Kamara’s third quarter fumble was the Saints’ offense’s first lost fumble of the season.