LAFAYETTE — Billy Napier couldn’t help but let out a chuckle.
The fourth-year University of Louisiana football coach was asked about the controversial finish to the Vermilion & White Spring Game at Cajun Field. The contest was seemingly decided by a non-call — one that occurred a few yards away from Napier himself.
When asked about the obvious sack of Levi Lewis by linebacker AJ Riley that was not called a sack, Napier chuckled and then responded.
“There were some bang-bang plays out there tonight that could have gone both ways,” Napier. “We had an instant replay touchdown, we had a couple questionable sack situations.”
The non-sack call allowed Team Vermilion quarterback Lewis to complete an 18-yard pass to running back Chris Smith which set up the game-winning 51-yard field goal by Kenneth Almendares as time expired. Team Vermilion defeated Team White 13-11.
“It was a tough one,” said Team White linebacker Kris Moncrief on the non-sack call and defeat. “The White Team feels like AJ got that sack. It was supposed to be it. It’s a game. But stuff like that happens, we’ve got to move on.”
The late non-call — and the two-minute scoring drive before it — provided an unexpected ending to the Ragin’ Cajuns’ final scrimmage of the spring.
The first quarter ended with both defenses slowing down the offenses of Team Vermilion and Team White. Team Vermilion took the opening drive 63 yards on 12 plays but were unable to get it into the end zone. Team White linebacker Moncrief picked off Lewis in the end zone.
“It felt really good,” Moncrief said of the interception. “Seeing coach (Patrick) Toney call the play. When I’m looking and I saw the ball coming, my eyes got really big. ‘Oh my, he’s really throwing the ball this way.’ I couldn’t miss it. It was a blessing.”
With the ball at their own 2-yard line, Team White quarterback Chandler Fields came out and completed his first five pass attempts but the drive stalled and the team was forced to punt.
Team Vermilion managed to produce a pair of 50-plus yard scoring drives in the second quarter. Lewis threw a five-yard touchdown pass to tight end Neal Johnson and Team Vermilion added a 28-yard field goal by Almendares shortly before halftime.
Neither team scored in the third quarter but then Team White got things going late in the third. Team White capped off the 16-play, 61-yard drive with a 30-yard field goal by Nate Synder to start the fourth quarter.
The next Team White drive was led by quarterback Ben Wooldridge. The drive went 69 yards on 12 plays but ended with a turnover on downs as Wooldridge’s fourth-down pass to Errol Rogers Jr. was incomplete.
Team Vermilion — quarterbacked by early enrollee Hunter Herring — responded with a 8-play, 63-yard drive but Almendares missed a 45-yard field goal try.
Team White then put together what appeared to be the game-winning drive.
Fields connected with redshirt freshman Jacob Benard down the left sideline for a 43-yard touchdown. Team White went for the two-point conversion and Fields rolled out to his right and found Pearse Migl in the end zone for the two-point conversion pass.
With 34 seconds left, Team White held a 11-10 lead.
Team Vermilion brought Lewis back out and the Ragin’ Cajuns senior quarterback found former Catholic High star Peter LeBlanc for a 17-yard completion. The next play Lewis appeared to be sacked by linebacker Riley but the sack wasn’t called and that allowed Lewis to find Smith.
Almendares then came out and booted the game winner.
“I’m glad I’m not an official,” Napier said. “I’ll tell you this, after standing back there today, I’ve got a great appreciation for what those guys do each and every day. We’ve got hard jobs and they have hard jobs too.”