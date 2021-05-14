Confident Cajuns give up lead, rally for win in SBC softball tourney

The Ragin' Cajuns had lost the lead but they hadn't lost their focus.
Texas State had plated two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to take a 2-1 lead heading to the sixth of Friday's Sun Belt Conference Tournament game. Despite the Bobcats seizing the lead and some momentum, the Ragin' Cajuns never panicked.
"I think we were pretty confident to be honest with you," explained Justice Milz. "We were all just trying to stay locked in with each other and trying to push out all the noise from them."
That locked-in approach was evident as the Ragin' Cajuns scored two runs in the sixth and then held on for a 4-3 win and advanced to the tournament championship for the seventh straight season.
"The more that we stay locked in with each other, the more we want to come back," Milz said. "We want to win this. We are going to the championship game. We were just telling each other, 'We will fight. We will get this back.'"
Louisiana (43-10) first had to overcome some issues on the base paths.
Ragin' Cajuns leadoff hitter Ciara Bryan hit singles in both the first and fourth inning but was unable to score either time. In the first, Bryan was caught stealing second and then was caught off the bag at second base in the fourth.
Then in the fifth Milz led off with a double down the left field line but would later be thrown out at home trying to score. The play was reviewed but was upheld.
"I had the worst coaching game at third I've had in a long time," Ragin' Cajuns coach Gerry Glasco said. "It was really bad. I got a runner thrown out at home. I probably should have held her with one out, but I wanted to get momentum."
Despite Milz being out at home, the Ragin' Cajuns did finally get to Bobcat pitcher Meagan King in the fifth inning.
Alissa Dalton -- who reached on a single two batters after Milz -- reached on a single and then scored a single by Kendall Talley.
That was the lone run the Ragin' Cajuns scored through five innings as the lineup had trouble adjusting to King's drop ball.
"I think we just weren’t adjusting to the drop ball,” she said. "We were prepared for the rise and we got a different pitcher. So it took us a few innings to get our barrels at the right angle. We're a good adjusting team, so we just all stayed calm and talked each other through it."
The Ragin' Cajuns pitchers had to stay calm as well.
Kendra Lamb lasted two and one third innings as she gave up only four singles but also hit two batters. Summer Ellyson came in to relieve Lamb but she too got herself into a jam in the bottom of the fifth.
Texas State's Piper Randolph led off with a single to center, followed by a fielder's choice by Kylie George, and then a single to left by Tara Oltmann.
Sara Vanderford reached on a fielder's choice as the Cajuns got the force out at second but George managed to advance to third. Vanderford then stole second and first baseman Hailey MacKay laced a single through the right side of the infield which scored two.
The Ragin' Cajuns retook the lead in the sixth.
Bryan singled to left field and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by Kaitlyn Alderink, and then to third on a groundout by Jade Gortarez.
Milz reached first on a throwing error which allowed Bryan to score. Rawls then singled to left field which drove in Milz.
The Ragin' Cajuns would add an insurance run in the top of the seventh, which was needed. Texas State's Oltmann would hit a two-out home run off of Ellyson in the bottom of the frame. Ellyson closed out the game with a strike out of Vanderford for the final out.
Despite not playing their cleanest or best game, the Ragin' Cajuns will have a chance to win the SBC Tournament Championship on Saturday. First pitch is set for 2:30 p.m.
Glasco for one is hopeful his team will play their best game then.
"I felt good about the game," Glasco said. 'I felt we played like a good ball club that played an average-type game. I'm hoping that'll turn out to be the worst game we play in the tournament. I'm hoping tomorrow will be our best game of the tournament."