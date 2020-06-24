BIRMINGHAM, Alabama — LSU's Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Joe Burrow has been named the 2019-2020 Roy F. Kramer SEC Male Athlete of the Year by a vote of the league's athletic directors, Commissioner Greg Sankey announced on Wednesday.
With Burrow claiming the SEC Male Athlete of the Year honors, LSU has now swept the two biggest awards handed out by the league this year. Last month, LSU's Skylar Mays was named the winner of the McWhorter Award, which is presented to the top scholar-athlete in the league.
It's the second time LSU has swept the SEC's two biggest awards in the same season. LSU did it in 2006 when Rudy Niswanger (football) claimed the McWhorter Award and both Xavier Carter (track and field) and Seimone Augustus (women's basketball) were named SEC Male and Female Athletes of the Year.
South Carolina basketball player Tyasha Harris was named the 2019-2020 SEC Female Athletes of the Year.
"The SEC is proud to honor Joe and Tyasha as the recipients of this year's Roy F. Kramer Athletes of the Year," said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. "They have competed at the highest level of collegiate athletics and through their hard work, dedication and commitment to excellence have been successful in their endeavors. They are great examples of what it means to be a student-athlete in the Southeastern Conference and are outstanding representatives of their universities as both students and athletes."
Burrow, an Athens, Ohio, native, set the NCAA FBS record with 60 touchdown passes while leading the nation with an LSU and SEC record 5,671 passing yards. He also set the NCAA FBS record for touchdowns accounted for in a season with 65 (60 passing, 5 rushing).
He led the Tigers to a perfect 15-0 season, including a 42-25 College Football Playoff (CFP) National Championship victory over defending champion Clemson. Burrow was named the Most Outstanding Player of the championship game after throwing for 463 yards and five touchdowns.
For the season, Burrow earned nearly every national honor possible — he won the Heisman Trophy, the AP National Player of the Year award, the Manning Award, the Maxwell Award, the Walter Camp Award, the Davey O'Brien Award and the Johnny Unitas Award as well as being a unanimous First-Team All-American and the SEC Offensive Player of the Year.
He owns school career records for total yards (9,332), touchdown passes (76), completion percentage (.685), passing yards per game (305.9), 300-yard passing games (15), 400-yard passing games (4) and touchdowns responsible for (88: 12 rush, 76 pass). He finished his career having thrown for 300 yards in nine consecutive games and having completed 20 or more passes in 18 straight games, two more LSU records.
Burrow was selected with the No. 1 overall pick by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2020 NFL Draft in April.
In her four seasons as the Gamecocks' point guard, Tyasha Harris set program records for career assists (702) and assist-to-turnover ratio (2.55) and tied the record for games played (139).
The Noblesville, Indiana, native earned All-SEC honors three times, including first-team selection this past season. She also added All-America recognition and the Dawn Staley Award to her trophy case. Harris was a finalist for every national player of the year award as well.
Harris' senior leadership and command of a young team guided South Carolina to another sweep of the SEC — 16-0 for the regular-season championship and another tournament title — and the first No. 1 ranking in both final national polls in program history.
The other male nominees were: Zane Waddell, Swimming & Diving, Alabama; Mason Jones, Basketball, Arkansas; Derrick Brown, Football, Auburn; Kieran Smith, Swimming & Diving, Florida; Rodrigo Blankenship, Football, Georgia; Immanuel Quickley, Basketball, Kentucky; Waleed Suliman, Cross Country, Ole Miss; Reggie Perry, Basketball, Mississippi State; Danny Kovac, Swimming & Diving, Missouri; Itay Goldfaden, Swimming & Diving, South Carolina; Carey McLeod, Track & Field, Tennessee; Shaine Casas, Swimming & Diving, Texas A&M; John Augenstein, Golf, Vanderbilt.
The other female nominees were: Bailey Hemphill, Softball, Alabama; Katie Izzo, Cross Country, Arkansas; Alison Maillard, Swimming & Diving, Auburn; Trinity Thomas, Gymnastics, Florida; Sabrina Vega, Gymnastics, Georgia; Leah Edmond, Volleyball, Kentucky; Tonea Marshall, Track & Field, LSU; Julia Johnson, Golf, Ole Miss; Rickea Jackson, Basketball, Mississippi State; Kylie Deberg, Volleyball, Missouri; Erika Brown, Swimming & Diving, Tennessee; Ally Watt, Soccer, Texas A&M; Maria Bulanova, Bowling, Vanderbilt.
The SEC Athletes of the Year Awards were first presented in 1976 for men and 1984 for women. The award was renamed the Roy F. Kramer Athletes of the Year in 2004 to honor the former Commissioner who served the conference from 1990-2002.
Past recipients of the SEC Athlete of the Year Award include: 2019 — Grant Holloway, Florida (track & field) and Maria Fassi, Arkansas (golf); 2018 — Caeleb Dressel, Florida (swimming) and A'ja Wilson, South Carolina (basketball); 2017 - Brent Rooker, Mississippi State (baseball) and Kendell Williams, Georgia (track & field); 2016 - Jarrion Lawson, Arkansas (track & field) and Bridget Sloan, Florida (gymnastics); 2015 - Andrew Benintendi, Arkansas (baseball) and Lauren Haeger, Florida (softball); 2014 - AJ Reed, Kentucky (baseball) and Hannah Rogers, Florida (softball); 2013 - Johnny Manziel, Texas A&M (football) and Allison Schmitt, Georgia (swimming); 2012 - Anthony Davis, Kentucky (basketball) and Brooke Pancake, Alabama (golf); 2011 - John-Patrick Smith, Tennessee (tennis) and Kayla Hoffman, Alabama (gymnastics); 2010 - Mark Ingram, Alabama (football) and Susan Jackson, LSU (gymnastics); 2009 - Tim Tebow, Florida (football) and Courtney Kupets, Georgia (gymnastics); 2008 - Tim Tebow, Florida (football) and Candace Parker, Tennessee (basketball); 2007 - David Price, Vanderbilt (baseball) and Monica Abbott, Tennessee (softball); 2006 - Xavier Carter, LSU (track & field) and Seimone Augustus, LSU (basketball); 2005 - Ryan Lochte, Florida (swimming) and Kirsty Coventry, Auburn (swimming); 2004 - Alistair Cragg, Arkansas (cross country/track) and Jeana Rice, Alabama (gymnastics); 2003 - Alistair Cragg, Arkansas (cross country/track) and LaToya Thomas, Mississippi State (basketball); 2002 - Walter Davis, LSU (track & field) and Andree' Pickens, Alabama (gymnastics); 2001 - Matias Boeker, Georgia (tennis) and Amy Yoder Begley, Arkansas (cross country/track); 2000 - Kip Bouknight , South Carolina (baseball) and Kristy Kowal, Georgia (swimming); 1999 - Tim Couch, Kentucky (football) and Chamique Holdsclaw, Tennessee (basketball); 1998 - Peyton Manning, Tennessee (football) and Chamique Holdsclaw, Tennessee (basketball); 1997 - Danny Wuerffel, Florida (football) and Trinity Johnson, South Carolina (softball); 1996 - Danny Wuerffel, Florida (football) and Saudia Roundtree, Georgia (basketball); 1995 - Todd Helton, Tennessee (baseball) and Jenny Hansen, Kentucky (gymnastics); 1994 - Corliss Williamson, Arkansas (basketball) and Nicole Haislett, Florida (swimming); 1993 - Jamal Mashburn, Kentucky (basketball) and Nicole Haislett, Florida (swimming); 1992 - Shaquille O'Neal, LSU (basketball) and Vicki Goetze, Georgia (golf); 1991 - Shaquille O'Neal, LSU (basketball) and Daedra Charles, Tennessee (basketball); 1990 - Alec Kessler, Georgia (basketball) and Dee Foster, Alabama (gymnastics); 1989 - Derrick Thomas, Alabama (football) and Bridgette Gordon, Tennessee (basketball); 1988 - Will Perdue, Vanderbilt (basketball) and Dara Torres, Florida (swimming); 1987 - Cornelius Bennett, Alabama (football) and Lillie Leatherwood-King, Alabama (track and field); 1986 - Bo Jackson, Auburn (football) and Jennifer Gillom, Ole Miss (basketball); 1985 - Will Clark, Mississippi State (baseball) and Penney Hauschild, Alabama (gymnastics); 1984 - Terry Hoage, Georgia (football) and Tracy Caulkins, Florida (swimming); 1983 - Herschel Walker, Georgia (football/track and field); 1982 - Buck Belue, Georgia (football/baseball); 1981 - Rowdy Gaines, Auburn (swimming); 1980 - Kyle Macy, Kentucky (basketball); 1979 - Reggie King, Alabama (basketball); 1978 - Jack Givens, Kentucky (basketball); 1977 - Larry Seivers, Tennessee (football); and 1976 - Harvey Glance, Auburn (track and field).
Corbett Award
Burrow also was named the Allstate Sugar Bowl's James J. Corbett Award winner in a unanimous vote recently. The honor is presented to the top amateur athlete in the state of Louisiana.
The Corbett Awards have been selected since 1967 by the Greater New Orleans Sports Awards Committee, sponsored by the Allstate Sugar Bowl. This year's female Corbett Award winner was LSU track star Tonea Marshall, marking the 10th time that LSU has swept the honors since separate male and female awards were instituted in 2000. The two are the 42nd and 43rd LSU athletes to earn the honor in the 54 years that it has been presented.
The Sports Awards Committee selects honorees in a variety of categories — it also selects Amateur Athletes of the Month and each year's Greater New Orleans Sports Hall of Fame class. Overall, 24 individuals and four teams will be honored for their 2019-20 achievements.
Burrow’s 5,671 passing yards is the third most all-time in and he narrowly missed setting the FBS record for completion percentage at 76.3 percent (402 of 527). Colt McCoy of Texas set the mark at 76.7 percent in 2008.
"I still can't believe how everything came together for me at LSU," Burrow said. "I had the opportunity to join an amazing team and together we reached and surpassed all of our goals. The state of Louisiana embraced me along the way and became a second home to me. To be recognized as the top athlete in the state is a tremendous honor and I want to thank my teammates and coaches as well as everyone who supported me."
"I've never been around a player like Joe," said LSU head coach Ed Orgeron, "and obviously he's very talented and he's a leader, but day in and day out, he's the same guy. Very focused, focused on the task at hand. It's about execution and winning and being great … The guy is a perfectionist. It does rub off on our football team. He's an outstanding leader."
For the season, Burrow earned nearly every national honor possible — he won the Heisman Trophy, the AP National Player of the Year award, the Manning Award, the Maxwell Award, the Walter Camp Award, the Davey O'Brien Award and the Johnny Unitas Award as well as being a unanimous First-Team All-American and the SEC Offensive Player of the Year.
Despite only playing two seasons at LSU after transferring from Ohio State, Burrow completely re-wrote the Tiger record books. He owns school career records for total yards (9,332), touchdown passes (76), completion percentage (.685), passing yards per game (305.9), 300-yard passing games (15), 400-yard passing games (4) and touchdowns responsible for (88: 12 rush, 76 pass). He finished his career having thrown for 300 yards in nine consecutive games and having completed 20 or more passes in 18 straight games, two more LSU records.
"Something that I've always been scared of is, that saying, 'There's always someone out there that's getting up earlier and working harder,'" Burrow said prior to the NFL Draft, in which he was selected No. 1. "I've always tried to be that other person, when people say that, I try to be the guy that they're talking about."
Burrow's sensational national championship performance followed a remarkable Playoff Semifinal effort in LSU's 63-28 obliteration of Oklahoma. He completed 29-of-39 passes for 493 yards and an SEC-record tying seven touchdowns while adding a rushing TD. His combined numbers for the two CFP games were 60-of-88 (.682) for 956 yards and 12 touchdowns, as well as a pair of rushing scores.
"As soon as we walked off the field, my junior year after the bowl game, I knew exactly what was gonna happen (in 2019)," Burrow said. "We didn't focus on winning the national championship. We focused on dominating every single team that we played. And I think that was the key to our success."
"(Burrow means) the world (to me)," Orgeron said after LSU won the national title. "He's one of the greatest players in LSU history. He's done so much for the state of Louisiana and LSU. We are so grateful for Joe Burrow."
Other finalists for the honor included Burrow's LSU teammate Ja'Marr Chase, Louisiana Tech's Amik Robertson and UL-Lafayette's Kevin Dotson. Chase, the Greater New Orleans Amateur Male Athlete of the Year, set LSU records for touchdown receptions (20) and receiving yards (1,780) and earned the Biletnikoff Award as the nation's top receiver. Robertson earned All-America honors at defensive back after anchoring the Bulldog defense with 60 tackles, eight tackles for loss and five interceptions before being drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders. Dotson earned All-America recognition on the offensive line after helping the Ragin' Cajuns rank third nationally in yards per carry (6.28), fourth nationally in rushing touchdowns (42) and sixth nationally in rushing yards per game (257.4). He was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The Greater New Orleans Sports Awards Committee began in 1957 when James Collins spearheaded a group of sports journalists to form a sports awards committee to immortalize local sports history. For 13 years, the committee honored local athletes each month. In 1970, the Sugar Bowl stepped in to sponsor and revitalize the committee, leading to the creation of the Greater New Orleans Sports Hall of Fame in 1971, honoring 10 legends from the Crescent City in its first induction class. While adding the responsibility of selecting Hall of Famers, the committee has continued to recognize the top amateur athlete in the Greater New Orleans area each month — the honors enter their 64th year in 2020. To be eligible, an athlete must be a native of the greater New Orleans area or must compete for a team in the metropolitan region.
The Allstate Sugar Bowl has established itself as one of the premier college football bowl games, having hosted 28 national champions, 96 Hall of Fame players, 50 Hall of Fame coaches and 18 Heisman Trophy winners in its 86-year history. The 87th Allstate Sugar Bowl Football Classic, which will double as a College Football Playoff Semifinal, is scheduled to be played on January 1, 2021. In addition to football, the Sugar Bowl Committee annually invests over $1.6 million into the community through the hosting and sponsorship of sporting events, awards and clinics. Through these efforts, the organization supports and honors over 100,000 student-athletes each year, while injecting over $2.7 billion into the local economy in the last decade. For more information, visit www.AllstateSugarBowl.org.