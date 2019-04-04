Completing the sweep

LOREAUVILLE — After winning a close 6-5 game Tuesday night, the Catholic High Panthers baseball team pushed acrossed three runs in the top of the seventh to pull away and completed the season sweep of Loreauville with a 10-5 District 7-2A win Wednesday.
Catholic High pounded out 12 hits in the win as Avery Guidry led the way with three hits, scored two runs and knocked in an RBI.
Peter LeBlanc and Jacob Poe each had two hits as both players knocked in two runs in the game.
Alex Guilbeau had a hit and an RBI, Nick Borne had a double and scored a run; Chris Landry singled and scored a run and Isaac Thibodeaux in th win over the Tigers.
Dylan LeBlanc got the win for CHS as he went three innings and allowed four runs, three earned, on six hits with three walks and two strikeouts.
Borne pitched 3 1/3 innings and allowed one run on two hits and Peter LeBlanc shut the door in the seventh as he pitched the final two outs with a walk and a strikeout.
For Loreauville, Beau Blanchard took the loss as he allowed five runs, three earned, on six hits over 3 1/3 innings.
Gavin Lancon pitched three innings and allowed five runs on five hits and Josh Guillot pitched 2/3 of an inning for the Tigers.
Michale Latulas had two hits and scored a run for Loreauville while Zy Alexander, Caleb Washington, Mycal Jones, Landon LaGrange and Guillot each had a hit in the losing effort.
LHS opened the game with a run in the first inning but CHS came back and scored a run in the second, a run in the third and three in the fourth to take a 5-1 lead.
Loreauville stormed back with fourth in the bottom of the fourth to tie the game but CHS would score five runs the rest of the way, including the big three runs in the top of the seventh for the win.
CHS improved to 11-14 overall and 6-0 in district while Loreauville fell to 9-10 overall and 2-2 in district.
Catholic High travels to Delcambre Saturday, Loreauville is on the road at Ascension Episcopal.
In other prep baseball games Wednesday, New Iberia lost 12-0 to Sam Houston; Westgate lost 15-0 to Teurlings Catholic; Erath beat Patterson 6-3 and Centerville lost 5-3 to Central Catholic.