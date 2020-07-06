CYPREMORT POINT — An Abbeville fisherwoman didn’t quit, a Jeanerette angler kept a good thing going and a Denver offshore fisherman and skipper did the best he could 145 miles from here in the Gulf of Mexico on a trying holiday weekend for all who fished the 67th annual Iberia Rod & Gun Club Saltwater Fishing Rodeo.
One good, sunny, sultry hot summer day on Saturday, the Fourth of July, was sandwiched by rotten, stormy weather on the first day Friday and again on the third and final day Sunday. The weather conditions, plus in all likelihood fallout from coronavirus pandemic restrictions and concerns, combined to make it a challenging experience for fishing rodeo officials and fishing rodeo participants.
About three dozen smaller boats and half-a-dozen or so big boats answered the challenge, even if it meant fishing one or two days of the three-day event at Cypremort Point.
Angelic Broussard of Abbeville persevered and fished all three days on her way to claiming the Inside Division’s Best All-Around Fisher(wo)man title while fishing with her husband, Michael Robideaux. Broussard stuck at least one fish on the leaderboard each day.
Brock Pellerin of Jeanerette, past fishing rodeo chairman with a little more time on his hands, guided the Donna Sue, a 21-foot Gravois hull owned by Jimmy Gravois and named after his wife, to the Boat Captain’s Award in the Inside Division. The boat led wire-to-wire and was led by his wife, Stephanie, who finished with two fish on the leaderboard when the scales closed at 1 p.m. on a soggy Sunday.
Ryan Dearman of Denver, formerly of Lafayette, left Thursday night in the Aorta B Fishin in an effort to defend his 2019 Boat Captain’s Award in the Offshore Division. Dearman and his six-man crew went far south and east to the Constitution, Kerr McGee’s floating oil rig in Green Canyon, and to a Helix Energy Solutions structure in that area of the Gulf.
Storms drove the big boat in Friday evening and the skipper and crew weighed on the Fourth of July. For the second year in a row, Dearman’s boat boasted the Offshore Division Best All-Around Fisherman, Michael Duhon of Lafayette. Duhon’s cousin, Jordan Duhon of Lafayette, won that title in 2019.
It apparently was about as normal a major fishing rodeo as could be. A free supper of red beans, sausage and rice paid for by Gerrit “T-Blu” Landry’s Gotta Have Faith Charters and cooked by Gerard Olivier with the help of Clint Derouen, was served as scheduled Saturday. Another free supper sponsored by Natalie Broussard, an Iberia Parish Coucilwoman vying for a district judge’s position in the upcoming election, was cooked by Pellerin on Sunday, which gave him just two of the three days to win his Boat Captain’s Award.
Brittany Pool and the RugaRouxs played live music as scheduled in front of a large crowd from 6-9 p.m. Saturday under the pavilion along Quintana Canal. However, because of the rainy conditions and a light attendance for the awards presentation, the Bad Boys didn’t play as scheduled from 3-6 p.m. Sunday.
Broussard, who has been fishing this event since 2012, finished with two fish on the final leaderboard on her way to winning the Inside Division Boat Captain’s Award with 539 points to turn back runner-up Hunter Romero, 469, and Stephanie Pellerin, 380. The champ had first- and second-place croakers (.79 and .78 pounds).
“I’m excited. It’s the first time I ever won that big trophy over there,” she said before the awards presentation, pointing over her shoulder.
The 61-year-old angler said the couple was hoping IR&GC officials would have the fishing rodeo. Robideaux and Broussard jumped at the chance.
“We both love to fish. We’re diehard. We were fishing in the pouring down rain (Sunday). That’s what got my second-place croaker, fishing in the rain.”
Pellerin, limited to two days of fishing, enjoyed every minute of the quest to win the Boat Captain’s Award. He fished with his wife and Karl Prados.
“Ah, man, it’s awesome, awesome. We struggled, struggled. … We thought we struggled,” he said.
The Pellerins and Prados put one of three drum and two “slot” redfish on the board Friday. The drum was a 24.90-pounder caught by Stephanie while both reds were caught by Prados.
The woman on board also accounted for a flounder the second day that finished third to go along with her winning drum.
“I was happy she was able to enjoy herself. My wife really doesn’t get to fish much but she grew up fishing this rodeo. Usually she can only fish one day but she was able to fish two,” Pellerin said.
There was a story behind the clutch flounder. After her cast resulted in a backlash, she reeled out the slack and set the hook on the 1.21-pounder.
Her husband was proud of the accomplishment.
“People don’t realize in this Inside Division, they’ve got some animals fishing this rodeo. You’ve really got to fish this rodeo to win. It’s really an accomplishment to win,” he said.
Dearman, who moved to Colorado five years ago from Lafayette, was able to get away on vacation and return to Acadiana. The 32-year-old medical device engineer said it has become tradition the past 12 years to fish the IR&GC fishing rodeo.
“I look forward to it all year. I’m always looking forward to the next rodeo,” he said.
His crew included the Duhons, Kevin Carter, Carter Kauffman and Jonathon Foreman, all of Lafayette, and Chris Landry of Ville Platte.
That team scored perhaps the biggest triumph in fishing rodeo history last Fourth of July when it unseated Sea Mistress, a local boat that had a stranglehold on Boat Captain’s Awards since 2011. The Aorta B Fishin’s defense of the title, however, was dampened by the weather and a low turnout, especially locally, this past weekend.
The Offshore Division categories were half empty. Still, Aorta B Fishin finished seven of the 14 fish when the scales closed Sunday.
Michael Duhon had first-place bonita (10.25 pounds) and lemonfish (20 pounds), second-place lemonfish (19.75 pounds) and third-place mangrove snapper (4.60 pounds).
Dearman accounted for a first-place barracuda (6.40 pounds).