Catholic High quarterback Trey Amos won’t have to change much when it comes to clothes he will be wearing in college starting in 2020.
Most he’ll have to do is change the letters from CHS to UL.
The CHS senior gave a verbal commitment Friday to play for the Cajuns next season, joining former Panthers Zi’yon Hill and Peter LeBlanc as former Catholic High football players wearing the Vermilion and White of Louisiana-Lafayette.
“I’m pretty excited,” Amos said during Saturday’s photo day at CHS. “I went to a cookout for UL and Coach (Brian) Napier pulled me aside and we sat down and starting going back-and-forth how no one is going to outwork the Ragin Cajuns when it comes to football.
“That showed me a lot of what they want to do over there and how committed they are to doing it.”
Amos, who had offers from just about all the colleges in the state, also credited former Catholic High and UL quarterback Michael Desormeaux in getting him to commit to the Cajuns.
“Mike had a big part of that,” Amos said. “It was kind of like a dynamic duo trying to make it all happen.”
Desormeaux is in his third season as an assistant coach for the Cajuns. He played for UL from 2004-07.
Amos said that while Hill didn’t try to get him to sign with UL, LeBlanc, who graduated from CHS in May, did try to get him to sign.
“Peter did try to convince to come to UL, several times,” Amos said.
Amos quarterbacked the Panthers to the Division III state championship game last year and also played in the defensive secondary for Coach Brent Indest, especially in the playoffs.
He’s expected to play more in the secondary this year for the Panthers and was recruited by many schools to play in the secondary in college.
“I really wanted to get that weight off my back,” Amos said about committing before the season started. “I didn’t want that hanging over my head just in case something would happen to me this year.
“They also told me that they want the ball in my hands a little bit as well. I’m not sure how that’s going to work out but I’m all for it.”
But before he trades his CHS gear for UL gear, Amos has one more season for the Panthers and is looking for big things in his final year.
“We’re looking for big things,” Amos said. “We want to go out like we did last year but with a better outcome. I trust in my teammates and I think that we’re going to be pretty good this year.”