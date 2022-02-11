Comeaux doing good job blending with HBCS teammates

Highland Baptist girls basketball coach Carol Sensley knew she had a talented group returning from last year’s Division IV runner-up squad, but the Bears also had a void after seniors such as Dusti Abshire and Marin Barras graduated.
At the semester break, the Bears got a welcome addition when Kiara Comeaux was ruled eligible by the LHSAA following a transfer from Westgate in October.
“She’s always been quick and fast,” said Sensley, who had watched Comeaux compete for St. Martinville as a freshman. “She’s always played hard, and she could always shoot, score and defend well.
“When we were contacted by her mom about her possibly attending Highland, I was ecstatic.”
The Bears (22-5, 7-1 District 8-A) are ranked No. 4 in Division IV with one game remaining in the regular season against Hanson Memorial (11-14, 4-4) today.
Comeaux is averaging 10 points per game but has scored as many as 31 points in a game for HBCS, which has won eight straight games.
“Kiara has blended and molded with my team very well,” Sensley said. “I’ve been pleased. The girls trust one another.
“They’ve formed that continuing and unity that’s important. That team chemistry is so important going into the postseason.”
Comeaux is a 5-foot-6 junior who Sensley describes as a “swing player,” a combination guard who can play inside and on the perimeter.
She is ranked among the state’s top players in her class by LGRBasketball, as is sophomore Mi’Kiyiah Olivier. Bri Sensley is an honorable-mention selection, and eighth-grader Yvette Olivier, a varsity starter, is one of 23 players listed on the site’s Middle School Watch List.
“I was definitely paying attention to Highland’s success last year. I loved their style of play,” Comeaux said. “Everybody here loves the game of basketball. With me being on a team with girls that love the same thing as me, I feel like I belong.”
Comeaux isn’t scoring as many points as she did as a freshman at St. Martinville, but she’s okay with that.
“As long as my team is winning, I’m fine with whatever I score,” she said. “This team is really fun. As practice, we laugh a lot, but when it’s time to get serious, we’re about our business.”
When Comeaux was ruled eligible, Bri Sensley said the junior was the “missing piece” the Bears needed to reach the Top 28 again.
“That’s a very special place for me to help fill in for Marin Barras,” Comeaux said. “As long as I can keep my head in the game, I can help this team.”