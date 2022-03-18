Thomas Collins has faced some of the better Class 4A and 5A baseball teams in the state so far this season.
Facing Delcambre wasn’t a big thing for the sophomore starter.
Collins went the distance and scattered six hits while allowing two runs over seven innings and got plenty of run support as New Iberia Senior High beat Delcambre 8-2 Tuesday in a non-district game.
“I knew that I had my teammates behind me and they played deense and gave me eight runs to work with so it wasn’t hard out there for me,” Collins said. “I just came out there and did what I needed to do.”
It was a solid effort from someone who has faced some tough competition this season.
“Thomas is getting the opportunity to build some confidence and early one we challenged him with some tough opponents,” NISH coach Eli Lewellyn said. “He has faced some of the best in the state already.
“I’ve thrown him into the fire and he has responded well. He’s gone against Central-Baton Rouge and Teurlings and that’s a tough spot for a sophomore. To be able to bounce back after some tough outings shows just what he is capable of.”
THe Jackets scored three runs in the first and three runs in the third against the Panthers, who fell to 4-9 on the season.
Evan Hebert had two hits and scored two runs; Bailey Lee had two hits and two RBIs; Kennedy Drexler had a hit and two runs and Braidyn Castille added a hit and an RBI for the Jackets in the win as NISH bounced back from a tough 3-1 loss to Berwick Monday night.
“I think the kids may have been tight playing someone they are not comfortable playing but I thought we competed,” Delcambre coach Andrew Madden said. “They only had a few hits. We made some errors but I thought they were high-difficulty errors. They are still plays that I would like to see us make but I think that we can get better.”
Parker LeBlanc had a hit and an RBI and Trevor Viator had two hits for the Panthers in the loss.