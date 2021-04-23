Cofield makes up for flubs in field with good production at plate

LAFAYETTE — Josh Cofield made amends for a pair of fielding miscues by coming up with a pair of timely hits.
The University of Louisiana sophomore first baseman committed an error and misplayed another play in Wednesday night’s game against visiting McNeese at Russo Park.
Those miscues helped the Cowboys plate three runs — all unearned — in the third inning.
“I had a pretty rough inning right there,” Cofield said. “I kicked a ball and I threw a ball away. We just told AP (Ragin’ Cajuns starting pitcher Austin Perrin), ‘We’ve got your back. We’re going to get runs for you.’ We took all the blame for what we did that inning.”
Cofield did just that as he hit a solo home run in the bottom of the fourth, and then hit an RBI single in the sixth. That plate production from Cofield helped Louisiana rally to a 4-3 victory. That snapped a four-game losing streak which included being swept by South Alabama — a series in which Louisiana gave up nine unearned runs.
“What we’ve got to win every night is the attitude, approach, intensity and toughness battle,” Ragin’ Cajuns second-year coach Matt Deggs said. “We’ll all go home and sleep well if we do that. We got back to doing that tonight.”
McNeese (18-19) took the early lead as Ben David led off the third by reaching base on an error by Cofield. Payton Harden then reached on a single and Julian Gonzales got on base with a fielder’s choice.
Two batters later, Nate Fisbeck drove in David on a fielder’s choice. The Cowboys would then add two more runs on a Jake Dickerson double.
Normally, Deggs would not chew out his team in the middle of a game — but after the sweep to South Alabama, the Ragin’ Cajuns coach did not hesitate in the middle of the third.
“Generally, I try to find the positives in stuff, but tonight I let them have it a little bit,” Deggs said. “I can’t find many positives in underachieving. I don’t like soft. I don’t like tentative. I’d much rather crash and burn. So we’re going to continue to address that and continue to work and get better.”
The Ragin’ Cajuns started to get better in the fourth when Cofield took a high fastball from Ty Abraham and lifted it over the wall in right centerfield.
“I got ahead 1-0 and he threw a fastball up in the zone,” Cofield said. “I was just sitting dead-red fastball again, got the barrel out in front and let it ride.”
Louisiana (21-15) would rally by scoring three runs in the sixth inning.
Brett Borgogno led off the frame with a single and stole second but McNeese’s Abraham managed to get the next two batters out.
That’s when Cofield stepped back in the batter’s box and drove in Borgogno with a single up the middle.
“He threw me a good inside fastball I took to go down one strike,” Cofield said. “I fouled off the next strike down the first base line. After that I was just focusing on keeping something up the middle, keeping a simple approach, just getting that run in and don’t trying to do too much.”
LSU transfer CJ Willis then drove in Cofield with a triple to centerfield which tied the game.
“That kid in center for them has elite speed,” Deggs said of Willis. “He’s a world-class runner. That shows you how hard CJ hit that ball. He couldn’t recover from it.”
Drake Osborn would hit a double into left-centerfield that gave the Ragin’ Cajuns the lead.
The Ragin’ Cajuns would use a total of six pitchers on the night. Jack Burk earned the win after giving up no runs on two hits and striking out two in relief of Perrin. Jacob Schultz recorded the final five out to record his third save of the season.
“The bullpen was outstanding once again,” said Deggs, who’s team begins a three-game Sun Belt Conference series at Little Rock on Friday. “We’ve got a lot of mouths to feed down there, and there’s really not any zeroes down there. There are guys down there that can pitch. The problem is there’s only one baseball. So being able to utilize our bullpen in that fashion at least creates an opportunity and a role for some guys. It keeps them interested.”