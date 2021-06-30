LAFAYETTE — With summer football workouts about a month over and fall camps still about five weeks away, the biggest area 7-on-7 tournament, Quick Slants held at St. Thomas More, gave some area coaches a chance to see their kids go against competition outside of what they would normally see during summer.
“I’ve come here since the tournament was started,” Loreauville coach Terry Martin said. “I came four year with Cecilia, two with Breaux Bridge, we didn’t have it last year but I came the year before with Loreauville and we reached the finals with that group.
“The biggest thing to get the kids to understand is to keep all this in perspective. I like to quote (St. Martinville head coach) Vince Derouen, this is fake football. When you put some of the offensive and defensive lines back into the game, it makes a complete difference.”
Martin said that they do 7-on-7 work every Monday throughout the month of June and the purpose is the build and learn the concepts of coverage and running routes.
“Hopefully, everyone gets better,” Martin said. “This is fun because it’s at the nicest facility around, fans are here, there’s a timer which makes it more competitive and fun for the kids.”
But Martin did have a cautionary view of it.
“You have to keep it in perspective,” the LHS coach said. “One year I was at Breaux Bridge and we won the tournament but we finished the season 4-6.”
Catholic High coach Scott Wattigny had the same thoughts about competition.
“It’s great especially the competition,” the CHS coach said. “We had a little bit of a shakeup when we lost our offensive coordinator a few weeks ago but at the same time we’re rocking and rolling and moving forward.
“We’re going some good stuff out here but everyone knows that we are going to run the football. It’s great from a competitive standpoint but when you take away our offensive and defensive line, you’re taking away a huge portion of where we are strong at. But we do get to see some stuff and we know what we need to work on.”
Westgate coach Ryan Antoine is just happy for the competition and the football.
“Just coming out and having some fun, just happy for the competition,” Antoine said. “It’s just good to see football get back to normal, to see kids running around out here, playing football and having a good time.”
Since Antoine and Westgate run a spread offense, 7-on-7 becomes a tool to work on both offense and defense.
“We have a lot of guys that we are going to try in different spots today,” Antoine said. “We have a lot of young guys who are going to get a lot of work early on today.
“It’s a good chance for some of our ninth graders to come out and see big time ball and see how they do under the lights;”