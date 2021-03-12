The 2021 prep softball campaign for New Iberia Senior High could be a great one, or at least very interesting.
“I think my defense is going to be pretty solid. I think that we have the potential to swing the bats well, But we have four freshmen in the (pitching) circle,” NISH coach Mitzi Lalande said. “I think that offensively and defensively we’re going to be pretty solid. It’s the pitching that’s going to be the big question mark, at least early on.”
Lalande, entering her 18th season at the helm of NISH softball, thinks that the offseason work put in by her team is going to pay off this spring.
“We didn’t get a lot of work in last year due to COVID,” Lalande said. “But we got in a lot of work in the offseason but we went back to period scheduling from block scheduling and this is the first year that I’ve been able to work with the team all year long.
“I wsan’t sure how that was going to work out at first. Normally, I wouldn’t get the kids until January but I was able to work with them in PE class all year long and because of it we’re further along this year than we would normally be.”
Last season, NISH was 6-9 overall when the season came to an abrupt end in the middle of March.
“I think that last year we struggled with the whole mentality of the game,” Lalande said. “I think that this year we have more kids that understand how the game is supposed to be played and you see it in how they practice and how they play.”
One thing that is different this year for NISH is the fact that even though the team practiced, it was more during the time the current players were playing travel ball in the summer and fall ball. There wasn’t much practice for NISH as a team over the summer and fall.
“In the past we’d have two or three kids that played,” Lalande said. “This year most of the players on the team played travel or fall ball or both. But they learned a lot about teamwork and they stayed in shape and it has really helped us so far this spring.”
Still, with four freshmen pitchers in the circle, Lalande may have to go with a pitching by committee approach.
“It’s definitely going to be a team effort,” the NISH coach said. “There’s going to be a lot of mixing them up and switching them out every few innings just to keep the opposing hitters off balance. Collectively the don’t bring a lot of speed but the have some killer change-ups.
“So I would expect that we’re going to keep the other team’s hitters on the ground and let our defense work behind our pitchers.”
The four freshmen on the spot are Jaime Sewell, Faith Landry, Emmaline Trosclair and Shayla Welker.
Leading off the lineup for NISH wiil be four-year starter Mia George.
“She’s my rock at the top of the lineup,” Lalande said.
Other hitters that Lalande is counting on include Abby Smith (“always finding a way on base”); Trista Reagan (“she’s the power”), KeAsia St. Julien (“she’s a powerful hitter as well”) and Emmy LeBlanc (“a slapper who if she gets on base it’s almost a guaranteed score”).
Lalande said that when the freshmen get adjusted to high school pitching, they’ll be solid hitters at the plate as well.
And in case of a COVID hit, Lalande is ready for that as well.
“We’re made sure to get a lot of players time in different positions, so we have depth this year which is always a good thing,” she said.
So in the end, NISH softball could be poised for a breakthrough season.
“We’ll go out every day and play,” Lalande said. “One thing is for certain. We’re going to work hard every day to make sure that we have the best chance to win.”