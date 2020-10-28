Mike Clement and Ken Boudreaux had 16 correct out of 18 games to share the Week 5 win of the annual Grid Quiz contest sponsored by the New Iberia Recreation Department and The Daily Iberian.
Aubrey Derouen, Dana viator, Steven Templeton, Lynn Hebert, Norris Rader III, Claudette Fremin, Chad Robicheaux, Pierre Schwing and Donovan Wilcox each had 15 correct.
Fourteen players had 14 correct.
Stephanie Derouen and Mike Clement are tied for the overall lead through five withs with 65 correct in 89 games.
Donald Segura, Lynn Hebert, John Williams and Norris Rader III have 64 each.
For the week, 100 people played, with 102 having played at least one week.