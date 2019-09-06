Three former New Iberia Senior High athletic greats will be inducted into the NISH Hall of Fame tonight at the season-opening football game as the Yellow Jackets take on Breaux Bridge.
Marcus Clavelle, Zedric Thomas and Charles Menard were selected by the Hall of Fame committee to join other former NISH greats that have preceeded them into the Hall of Fame.
Marcus Clavelle
Marcus Clavelle graduated from NISH in 1996 where he played football; threw the shot put and discus on the track team and was on the power lifting team.
At NISH, he was rated as the No. 2 offensive lineman in the US and was an the Class 5A All-State team, three times on The Daily Iberian’s Best of the Teche team and was a two-time First Team All-District performer.
In track & field, Clavelle was district champion six times, regional champion six times, five times a state champion and one time state runnerup.
Two times he was State Fieldman of the Year and one time he was the National Fieldman of the Year.
He was ranked No. 1 in the country in the shot put for two years and No. 1 in the discus for one year.
He holds the NISH school records in the shot put and the discus and as a power lifter he won one state title and twice was the regional champion and district champion.
Clavelle went to the University of Arkansas for football and track and was Honorable Mention All-SEC at tackle in 1997 and started for the Hogs in 1998.
In track Clavelle was a four time All-American and finished in second place in the NCAAs. While at Arkansas, the Hogs won four NCAA titles, was 11 time All-SEC performer and a two time SEC Champion.
He threw professionally from 2000-2004 and was ranked in the Top 10 Throwers in the world.
Zedric Thomas
A 2007 NISH graduate, Thomas competed in track & field for the Jackets.
He was the 2007 Indoor National Champion in the triple jump and was an eight time state champion in the triple jump both indoor and outdoor.
He was also an eight time state champion in the long jump and an eight time state champion in the 400 meter and 800 meter run.
He holds the NISH record in the triple jump (50 feet, 10 inches) and set was part of a foursome that set the NISH record in 4x100 meter relay (41.25 seconds).
Thomas attended LSU and was a five time All-American in the jumps for the Tigers, only one of six LSU athletes to be a five time All-American.
He was All-SEC and finished sixth in the 2011 USA Outdoor National Championships.
Charles Menard
Menard attended New Iberia High School from 1947-1950 and lettered in football, basketball and track and field while in school.
He was a four-year letterman at guard, linebacker, halfback and fullback and a four-year letterman in basketball and track.
He scored the first touchdown at Lloyd G. Porter Staddium while playing defense and was the 1950 Davis Trophy winner for Best All-Around student athlete