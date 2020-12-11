LOREAUVILLE — The undefeated Loreauville Tigers will have to knock off one of Class 2A’s perennial powers in the quarterfinals Friday when No. 6 Kinder comes to town.
In three of the past four years, Kinder (7-2) has reached the quarterfinals. In 2015, the Yellow Jackets won a state championship.
“They have some really talented football players,” LHS head coach Terry Martin said. “They’ve always been good.
“We played them when I was the coach at Breaux Bridge.”
The Yellow Jackets pounded district rival Rosepine 43-7 earlier this season. Last week, third-seeded LHS routed Rosepine 41-18.
“Kinder has a really good offensive scheme,” Martin said. “They’re a very physical offensive team. They were always a double-slot, flexbone-type option team, and now they’ve adapted to a mini-pistol formation where the quarterback isn’t as deep in the shotgun.
“He’s not four or five yards like you usually see in that formation. “They use a lot of different motions. It’s still a midline option offense.”
The Yellow Jackets rallied from a nine-point deficit in the second round to topple No. 9 Avoyelles 28-22.
“The Kinder quarterback (Graham Fawcett) is really physical,” Martin said. “And their offensive line is big and physical.
“The quarterback doesn’t throw it much. He rarely throws, but when he does, he often throws for touchdowns. He can really run it.”
Martin said the Yellow Jackets added several starters who transferred from Barbe High in Lake Charles following Hurricane Laura.
“The Kinder defense is really physical,” he said. “They have a lot of speed and will really hit you.”
Last Friday, Loreauville trailed 12-7 in the first half after Rosepine quarterback Ethan Frey threw for 153 yards early in the contest.
“Once we went to the film and watched it, we realized we weren’t lined up right on defense,” Martin said. “Rosepine came out in a formation that we hadn’t seen at all from them.
“After that, we settled down and played a little better. In each playoff game, you’re usually going to see some things you haven’t seen before from your opponent in the first quarter.”
LHS (8-0) rushed for six touchdowns vs. Rosepine with junior quarterback Calep Jacob, junior tailback Ethan Simon and senior tailback Chris Anthony all having huge games toting the football.
Kinder running backs Tylan Caesar and Bryce Laughlin totaled 170 yards on 16 touches last week. Laughlin made a crucial fourth-down tackle to preserve the victory.