Former Cincinnati Bearcats forward Tari Eason will transfer to LSU, he announced via social media on Tuesday.
The 6-foot-8 freshman was named to the American Athletic Conference All-Freshman team last season after averaging 7.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.2 steals for the Bearcats. He ranked fourth in the AAC with 1.3 blocks per game.
The Seattle native was one of six players from Cincinnati who had announced they were entering the NCAA’s transfer portal at the end of the season. The Bearcats fired coach John Brannen on April 9, a week after he was placed on administrative leave following an investigation into the program.
Cincinnati finished 12-11 and lost in the AAC tournament title game to Houston. In his first season the Bearcats went 20-10.
Also entering the transfer portal were Gabe Madsen, Mike Saunders, Zach Harvey, Mamoudou Diarra and Mason Madsen. Harvey (UC Santa Barbara) and Gabe Madsen (Utah) have committed to other schools, but new head coach Wes Miller had gotten Saunders and Madsen to return to the program, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer, and had visited Eason in Los Angeles to try to get him to return as well.
LSU lost its starting five — Darius Days, Javonte Smart, Cam Thomas and Trendon Watford declared for the NBA draft and guard Aundre Hyatt entered the transfer portal — along with guard Jalen Cook, who also entered the transfer portal.
Eason joins Missouri guard Xavier Pinson as a recent transfer to LSU, and forward Alex Fudge, centers Jerrell Colbert and Bradley Ezewiro have signed with the Tigers also. San Jose State guard Seneca Knight announced in January he was signing with LSU.
Pinson official
Pinson signed the necessary Southeastern Conference and institutional paperwork to complete his transfer to the LSU basketball program, LSU head coach will Wade announced recently.
Pinson, a native of Chicago, played the past three seasons at Missouri. Last year he averaged 13.6 points and 2.9 assists per game.
“We are excited to have Xavier Pinson join the LSU Basketball team,” Wade said. “He has performed at a high level in the Southeastern Conference for three years and will certainly provide a veteran presence on both ends of the floor for our basketball team.”
The 6-foot-2 Pinson averaged 6.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game for Missouri in the 2018-19 season as a freshman. As a sophomore (2019-20), he averaged 11.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game.
Pinson scored in double figures 18 times and 41 in his three years at Missouri with 10 games over 20 points. He posted 36 points in the Tigers overtime win over TCU, 102-98, in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Jan. 30, making eight 3-point field goals. Pinson also had 27 points, hitting 10-of-14 field goal attempts at Tennessee (12/30) and 23 in two games versus Arkansas (1/2, 2/13).
In three seasons, he started 48 of 87 games making 98 three-pointers, including 43 this past season. He was 87 of 104 (83.7 percent) at the free throw line and over three seasons made 81.5 percent. In three seasons, he scored 901 points (a 10.4 career scoring average).
In his first year he became just the third Missouri freshman in program history to shoot at least 40 percent from the field, 40 percent from 3-point range and 75 percent from the free throw line in the same season.
Pinson originally attended St. Patrick High School in Chicago before transferring to Simeon Career Academy for his senior season, averaging 11.9 points and 3.8 assists. He helped his team to a 29-4 record, winning the Class 4A sectional and the Chicago Public League title. The three-star athlete scored 31 points in Chicago’s annual City + Suburban All-Star game and was a 2018 Chicago Sun-Times All-City honorable mention selection.