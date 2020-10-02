PATTERSON — The Catholic High Lady Panthers opened district volleyball play with a 3-0 sweep of Patterson High School on Thursday.
CHS won 25-13, 25-8, 25-7.
Abigail Richthofen led CHS (8-4, 1-0) with seven kills, nine aces, eight digs and one assist. Hana Maturin had six kills, three aces and six digs; Sydnee Raheem added six kills, five aces, one dig and one block; Holly Hebert had eight kills, one ace and four digs; Anna Angelle had 28 assists, an ace and four digs; and Allyson Baquet had 13 digs, one ace and one assist.
CHS plays at Franklin on Tuesday in another district match.
CHS 3, Carencro 0
CARENCRO — In a non-district game at Carencro Wednesday, Catholic High won 25-16, 25-11, 25-15.
Hana Maturin had nine kills, six aces and two digs to pace the Lady Panthers. Abigail Richthofen added eight kills, four aces and three digs; Sydnee Raheem had eight kills, two aces and one assist; Anna Angelle had 24 assists and six digs; and Allyson Baquet had eight digs, one ace and six assists.
CHS 3, Morgan City 0
On Tuesday, CHS beat Morgan City 25-19, 25-4, 25-22 in a home non-district match.
Hana Maturin had nine kills, seven aces and five digs for Catholic High. Sydnee Raheem had 10 kills; Holly Hebert had seven kills, two aces and eight digs; Abigail Richthofen added five kills, one ace and five digs; and Anna Angelle had 21 assists and six digs.