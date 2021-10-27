CHS tops area prep volleyball playoff hopefuls

With the final week of the volleyball season here, Teche Area teams pretty much know where they are in relation to the playoffs and where they will be in the first round, which begins next week.
The Catholic High Lady Panthers (25-10) are sixth in the power rankings, more than 0.5 points behind No. 5 seed Notre Dame. With three matches left this week, plus the ESA Spooktacular Tournament, CHS could make up the difference and get into a higher seed, but most likely will be in the fifth seed in the Division IV playoffs next week with two home playoff matches before the tournament goes to the Cajundome for the quarterfinals, semifinals and finals.
In Division V, Highland Baptist (18-15) are sixth in the power rankings with two matches this week and an appearance in the Spooktacular as well.
HBCS is more than two pointsbehind No. 5 seed Louise McGehee but only 0.5 points ahead of Central Catholic. To keep the No. 6 seed and two home playoff matches as well, the Lady Bears need a couple of wins between the matches and the Spooktacular. Even if they should drop to seventh, they would still be in line for two home playoff matches for a chance to go to the state tournament.
New Iberia Senior High (17-15) is 31st in the Division I power rankings, on the bubble, since the top 32 teams get into the playoffs. The Lady Jackets have two matches left, including a home Thursday match against Westgate, and need to win at least one to have a shot to get into the postseason. NISH will be on the road in the first round and second round as well.
Westgate (2-24) is 45th in the Division II power rankings and will not make the playoffs this year.
Delcambre (7-19) is 19th in the Division IV power rankings and will make the playoffs but will be on the road for both first and second round games.
West St. Mary (6-15) and Franklin (6-22) are 27th and 29th, respectively, in the Division IV power rankings and should make the playoffs. Both schools will be on the road in both first and second rounds.
Hanson (4-15) and Centerville (8-14) are 29th and 21st, respectively, in the Division V power rankings. Both should make the playoffs and both team will be on the road in the first two rounds.
ESA (20-13) is fourth in the Division V power rankings, the highest potential seed of all Teche Area volleyball teams. The Lady Falcons will be at home in the first two rounds of the playoffs.
St. Martinville (12-15) is 21st in the Division III power rankings and will be on the road in the first two rounds of playoffs.
The quarterfinals, semifinals and finals are set for the Cajundome in Lafayette starting Nov. 11.