CHS tennis team wins on six of seven courts

The Catholic High tennis teams swept six of seven courts in their match against Southside High School at Willow Wood Park on Feb. 25 after a split result against Lafayette High School on Feb. 23 at Thomas Park.
The CHS girls’ team won five of eight matches against Lafayette.
Doubles pairs Phoebe Neuville and Rosemary Davis, Kate Avery Ditch and Lauren Cestia, Ava Fortier and Isabella Breaux and Madeline Mayeux and Kynnedi Ledet won their matches.
The boys fell to the Lions, with James Wassell providing a bright spot in the No. 2 singles match with a 8-4 win.