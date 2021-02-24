CHS takes advantage of errors to beat Delcambre

After a rough start to the season Saturday in which Catholic High lost two games by double-digits, the Lady Panthers broke through the win column for the first time this season Tuesday with a 12-7 non-district win over Delcambre.
Catholic High scored three runs in the second, six in the third, two in the fifth and one in the sixth.
Delcambre plated five runs in the third and two in the sixth against CHS.
“We had 11 errors in the game,” Delcambre coach Keith Morgan said. “You’re not going to beat many teams if you commit one or two errors much less 11.
“We’re just not a good team right now. But we can become a good team if we can stop making mistakes.”
Madison Menard had three hits including a home run and a double, and drove in three runs for Delcambre. Ainsley Dore had two hits including a double and an RBI and Laure Dooley had a hit with two runs scored with two RBIs.
Paige Myers took the loss for Delcambre in the circle. She had nine strikeouts and only allowed four earned runs.
Delcambre plays host to Abbeville Thursday at home. Delcambre is 0-3 on the season.
Individual statistics for Catholic High were not available.
CHS plays host to Teurlings Thursday. CHS coach Angela Badeaux was not available for comment at press time.