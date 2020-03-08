THIBODAUX — The Catholic High Panthers ran into a buzz saw this weekend as CHS headed down to play E.D. White in a three-game series and were swept by the Cardinals 3-2 Friday night and lost a double-header Saturday by the scores of 6-2 in the first game and 13-0 in the second game.
With the three losses, Catholic High falls to 4-5 on the season heading into Tuesday’s non-district game at home against North Vermilion.
ED White 3, Catholic High 2
In Friday’s game, the Cardinals took a 1-0 lead in the second, Catholic High tied it 1-1 in the top of the third and then EDW retook the lead with two runs in the bottom of the third.
CHS cut into the lead with a run in the fifth but couldn’t get any closer in the loss.
Nick Boutte had a hit and scored two runs; Trey Dealhoussaye had two RBIs and Zach Farris, Chris Landry and William Regard each had hit for CHS in the game.
Carter Fletcher took the loss for Catholic High has he allowd three runs on three hits in 4 2/3 innings. Isaac Thibodeaux also pitched for CHS.
Individual statistics for ED White were not available for any game.
ED White 6,
Catholic High 2
In Saturday’s first game, Avery Guidry had two hits and an RBI as Catholic High, playing as the home team, jumped out to a 2-0 lead over the Cardinals.
But the Panthers couldn’t hold the momentum as ED White scored six unanswered runs over the final five innings for the 6-2 win. CHS finished with five errors in the game.
Nick Boutte, John Cole Broussard, Chris Landry and Nick Borne each had a hit for the Panthers.
Guidry took the loss as he allowed six runs, only one earned, on eight hits in seven innings of work.
ED White 13,
Catholic High 0
In Saturday’s second game, the Cardinals scored seven runs in the second inning to blow open the game and take the 13-0, mercy rule win over the Panthers.
Catholic High was held to two hits in the game as Kolbe Presley and Chris Landry had the only hits.
Robert Minvielle took the loss as he allowed nine runs, six earned, on five hits in 1 1/3 innings.
Seegan Segura and Zack Farris also pitched for the Panthers in the loss.
New Iberia 1,
Notre Dame 0
BREAUX BRIDGE — Chipper Menard struck out 14 and allowed only two hits in seven innings as NISH beat Notre Dame 1-0 Friday in the Breaux Bridge Tournament.
Dustin Menard had two hits, Dlan Ruffin, Telbia Coughlin and Chad Boutte each had hit and Kanin Myers had the only RBI of the game as NISH improved to 5-1 on the season.
The Jackets were scheduled to play Iota Saturday at the tournament and will play Patterson at UL’s Tigue Moore Field Monday at 6 p.m.
In other games Friday, Westgate lost to Comeaux 7-3; Erath lost a Friday double-header to North Vermilion 21-5 and 17-5; St. Martinville’s game with Washington-Marion was postponed; Delcambre lost to Jennings 8-3; Franklin beat Grand Isle 24-0 with Cameron Bertrand throwing a no-hitter; Loreauville took a double-header from Hanson 15-4 and 9-1 and Highland Baptist beat Church Point 13-3.
Saturday, NISH beat Iota 4-1; Westgate lost to Comeaux 6-1; Erath lost to North Vermilion 7-6; Delcambre beat Crowley 9-4; Jeanerettte lost a double-header to Ville Platte 7-4 and 9-3; Highland Baptist lost to Westminster Christian 9-4 and there was no report on West St. Mary’s double-header against Northwest High.
There was no information provided to The Daily Iberian about those games. When information is received on those contests, it will be reported.