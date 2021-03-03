CHS senior Farris signs with Hendrix College

It took only one visit to Hendrix College in Conway, Arkansas, for Catholic High senior Zac Farris to know that’s where he wanted to play college baseball.
Farris said Hendrix head coach Sean McSheffery had seen his FieldLevel recruiting profile, and after a few months of talking via Skype, phone and text messaging, McSheffery invited him for a visit to the school.
“I fell in love with it at first sight,” Farris said. “Arkansas was great, the town was great, the staff was great, all the players were great. I knew right there it was my decision I wanted to pursue my baseball and academic career at Hendrix.”
Farris signed a letter of intent with Hendrix College on Friday. CHS head coach David Jordan said that Farris and teammate Carter Fletcher, who signed with Iowa Wesleyan on Friday, both put in a lot of work in finding a place to play college baseball, as did their parents.
“Both kids and their families really did a lot,” Jordan said. “They got out and did what you have to do today. Unless you are a Power 5 guy, you and your parents have to invest and have to make sacrifices and get out and let these people know who you are and what you’re about. Colleges today are not like they used to be. They’ve had a lot of cutbacks. They don’t have the recruiting and the expense accounts like they used to have to get out and look at these people play. So players and parents today, if you want to play at the next level you’ve got to do your part.”
Jordan said the coronavirus pandemic put last year’s high school seniors and this year’s seniors in a bind because the NCAA has granted all athletes an extra year of eligibility, which means colleges don’t have a lot of available spots on their teams for new players.
“We all moved forward, we went from a junior year to a senior year, we lost our seniors from last year, but colleges didn’t move foward,” Jordan said.
“Around here baseball’s gotten so good that it’s tough to find a place close by, at any level, whether it be a junior college or a college. You look at LSU E, for example, that is a premier place to play — they’ve got everybody back from last year. They didn’t lose anybody. So it just became, where can we find a place for these guys to continue their careers.”
Farris had been contacted by several other schools and been invited to camps but hadn’t received any concrete offers from them, he said. And his visit to Arkansas helped him make his decision easy.
“The town of Conway really felt like a second home right away, and just the staff and the coaches, and the opportunity to pursue my dream and my passion of baseball and receive an elite education at the same time, I just couldn’t pass it up,” he said.
Farris expects to be a middle infielder and a pitcher for the Warriors.
“Whatever gets me on the field,” he said. “I can play any position that the defense plays, I can pitch, whatever benefits the team.”
That versatility is a plus.
“I think I’m a well-rounded player at all positions,” Farris said. “I’m not great at any particular position but I can play with passion and aggression any position that I’m put in. Honestly, at the end of the day, I hate to lose, so I’m going to outwork the next guy, however I have to do that.”
His coach agreed with that assessment.
“He’s got good speed, he’s got a really good arm,” Jordan said. “I’d give him a D-I (Division I college baseball level) arm in the infield. He can help you on the mound. He pretty much does it all for us. He hits in our five-hole, he plays second base, he pitches. I wouldn’t hesitate to put Zac anywhere on the field. He knows the game pretty well. He’s a very heady player. He’s not really great at any one thing but he’s very dependable, which is what a coach wants.”
Farris said he still wants to improve every phase of his game. As a pitcher, he’d like to get his confidence up. As an infielder, he wants to play as cleanly as possible. At the plate, he wants to get the bat on the ball.
“I’m not really playing the game to be better than anybody else except myself,” he said. “Over the last 15 years or however many years I’ve been playing the game, I really think baseball has rounded me into the person I am today. I couldn’t be any more grateful for that.”
“Zach is just a very goal-driven young man,” Jordan said. “He works relentlessly to improve himself and his baseball. He’s very passionate about the game. He’s invested himself very well and made the sacrifices to be the player that he is today.
“I think the great thing about Zach is he’s got a lot of growth left, physically and as a baseball player. I think they got a really well-rounded young man, not just off the field but on the field as well.”
Farris thanked his parents, Dwayne and Mary Beth Farris, and all of his coaches for pushing him to become the person he is today and supporting his decision.
“It’s my dream,” Farris said of the opportunity to keep playing baseball. “I knew it as soon as I touched the baseball the first time that I wanted to pursue my collegiate career, and hopefully even more after that, but that’s in God’s hands.”