CHS romps past Franklin

FRANKLIN — Catholic High School erupted for four runs in the second inning, seven in the third and five in the fourth to romp to a 17-1 win over Franklin Monday in a District 7-2A baseball game.
Nineteen CHS players had at-bats and had 10 hits — two by William Regard — while pitchers Noah Broussard and Phillip Sigue limited the homestanding Hornets to one hit. Broussard got the win with three hitless innings and four strikeouts. Sigue allowed one hit and one run with one walk and struck out five in two innings.
Regard went 2-for-2, drove in a run and scored three times for the Panthers. John Cole Broussard doubled, drove in a run and scored a run and Sigue tripled and drove in a run.
Also collecting hits for CHS were Nick Boutte (two runs scored), Coy Evans (two RBIs, one run), Zachery Napier (one run), Layne Lipari (RBI), Jack Chauvin (RBI, run) and Luke McGowan (RBI). Carter Fletcher scored twice for CHS and Seagan Segura, John Terradot, Josh Cooper, Robert Minvielle, Zac Farris and Gunnar Brown also scored runs.
For the Hornets, Dy’Jawayne Darby had the lone hit and Warren Boudreaux walked and scored a run.
Darby pitched two innings and allowed four runs, one earned, on five hits with a strikeout in taking the loss. Brock Mello allowed seven runs, three earned, on one hit and four walks in one inning; Dalen Edwards allowed five runs, one earned, on five hits with two walks in 1 1/3 innings; and Barkim Thomas pitched two-thirds of an inning and allowed no hits and no runs.