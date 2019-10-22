CHS remains 10th in 2A poll, Westgate now 13th

The Catholic High Panthers, fresh off of a win over West St. Mary last week for homecoming, stayed in 10th place in Class 2A in the most recent Louisiana High School Athletic Association prep polls released today.
CHS (4-3 overall, 4-0 District 7-2A), which was 10th last week, received 32 points in the poll this week and was 10 points behind ninth-place Many (42).
Newman (7-0) moved up from third place to first place this week in Class 2A after top-ranked Notre Dame fell to No. 2 Lafayette Christian last week.
Newman received five first-place votes and 115 points while LCA (6-1) stayed in second place with 112 points and four first-place votes.
Notre Dame fell to third with 102 points and the remaining first-place vote.
In Class 4A, one week after getting back into the poll on an upset of then No. 1 St. Thomas More, Westgate remained in the also receiving votes category even after losing to top-ranked Lakeshore Friday.
The Tigers finished tied for 13th in the Class 4A poll with Breaux Bridge with 11 points.
Lakeshore (7-0) leads the Class 4A poll with 118 points and nine first-place votes while St. Thomas More is second with 97 points and the remaining first-place vote.
St. Martinville (3-4) fell out of the Class 3A poll with its loss to Kaplan last week.
St. James (7-0) leads the poll with 116 points and six first-place votes.
Calvary Baptist (7-0) leads the Class A poll with 119 points and nine first-place votes.
while Ascension Catholic (6-0) is second with 111 points and the remaining first-place vote.
In Class 5A, John Curtis (7-0) leads with 120 points and all 10 first-place votes while Catholic of Baton Rouge (7-0) is second.
with 107 points