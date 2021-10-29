CHS Panthers looking for wins, confidence

In a nutshell, the Catholic High Panthers are in a must win situation.
At 3-5 overall and 1-4 in District 7-2A play, CHS needs wins over its final two opponents, not only to finished the regular season at .500 but to get a few more power points and maybe move up from ninth in the Division III power rankings to eighth and play host to a home playoff game.
“We have to win,” CHS coach Scott Wattigny said. “We need some confidence and some momentum heading into the final game and the first round of the playoffs.
“It’s looking more and more likely that we are going to play St. Thomas Aquinas on the road in the first round. (If that ends up being the case) we want to go on the road and get that win and then play No. 1 seed Lafayette Christian in the next round.”
St. Thomas Aquinas is eighth with 12.07 points while CHS is ninth with 11.45 points.
But before any of that can happen, the Panthers head out on the road tonight to play a winless Jeanerette team that has had its struggles this year as well.
“We haven’t even talked about records or who we’re playing or any of that,” Wattigny said. “All we’re doing is working toward making ourselves a better team.”
Getting better on offense has been a big part of that. Last week, in the loss to Notre Dame, Watting said it was the first time this year that CHS has trouble not just scoring points but generating any offense at all.
“If you look at it, our problem has not been getting the offense going, we put up 200 to 250 yard per game, the problem has been scoring points,” Wattigny said. “We can have all the yards in the world but it we can’t score points, you’re not going to win many games.”
The CHS coach traces many of the issues back to the third and fourth week of the season when CHS went from playing Class 5A St. Paul’s to opening district play against Delcambre the next.
“We went toe-to-toe with a 5A team in a game we probably should have won,” Wattigny said. ‘I think since then they (St. Paul’s) have lost one game.
“But KK Reno gets injured in the third quarter of that game and Marco Austin is injured and not available for Delcambre and when we lost to them it took away a lot of our confidence and we’ve been trying to get it back since then.”
The CHS coach said that since then, the team has been plagued with mistakes, like fumbles an other incidents, that they don’t normally have.
But with two games left in the season and working on getting better and not worrying about results, the Panthers have a chance to right some mistakes and get back the swagger as the team heads into the playoffs.
“We’re blessed that we know we have three weeks left to play,” Wattigny said. “I feel that we can get back to playing CHS football and making a good showing and good effort all the way.”