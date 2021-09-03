The Catholic High Lady Panthers opened up the 2021 volleyball season Tuesday with a 25-12, 25-13, 25-7 sweep of New Iberia Senior High, then beat North Vermilion 25-14, 25-6, 25-16 Thursday to improve to 2-0.
Sydnee Raheem led the Lady Panthers Tuesday with eight kills, two aces and a block; Hana Maturin added six kills, four aces and four digs; Holly Hebert finished with three kills, four aces and four digs; Laura Lipari had two kills and 19 assists and Madilyn Clause had six aces and three digs.
“We serve very aggressively and hit our target zones,” CHS coach Gary Westcott said.
“Setter Laura Lipari did a great job of spreading out her sets to all our hitters across the net.”
For NISH, Laila Sigure had five kills, an ace and two blocks; Zoriohn Davis had a kill and two blocks; Sanaa Thobodeaix had three assists and four digs; Yahaira Moran added three assists; Raylin Duke had a kill and two digs and Madysen Nguyen had an ace and three digs.
In other prep volleyball matches Tuesday, Academy of the Sacred Heart in Grand Coteau beat St. Martinville 25-20, 25-21, 22-25 and 25-22; Lafayette High beat Highland Baptist 15-25, 25-21, 26-28, 25-22 and 15-10; Westgate’s game against Hanson was postponed
CHS 3, North Vermilion 0
Sydnee Raheem had 14 kills, a block and three aces to lead CHS to a 25-14, 25-6, 25-16 home sweep Thursday.
Hana Maturin added five kills and three digs, Holly Hebert had three kills, four aces and two digs, Laura Lipari had two kills, two aces and 21 assists and Terralynn Calais had five aces and a dig for the Lady Panthers.
CHS coach Gary Westcott said his team took advantage of good serving and Raheem dominated in the middle.
CHS plays Tuesday against E.D. White with the site undetermined as Lafourche and Terrebonne parish schools were hit hard by Hurricane Ida this past week.