LOREAUVILLE — It’s been nearly 20 years since the Loreauville High School Tigers topped Catholic High on the football field. Can the Tigers remain undefeated and break the streak today at home?
“They’re still a very good football team,” LHS head coach Terry Martin said of the Panthers. “They may be the best 1-2 team in the state. They’re very physical. Their offensive and defensive line and linebackers are very physical players.
“The guy pulling the trigger (quarterback KK Reno) is one of the best athletes in the area. Their backs are pretty good. They’ve been used to having extremely explosive guys with Trey Amos, Tray Henry, Peter LeBlanc and all the way back to (Jason) Pellerin.”
Martin cautioned against underestimating CHS (1-2, 1-1 7-2A).
“I’m hoping people don’t think they’ve fallen off just because they lost to last year’s Division II runner-up (De La Salle) and Ascension Episcopal, which might have the best shot at winning our district,” he said.
“Their offensive line is very good. I don’t really call them a Wing-T team any more. They’re more of an option-type team now. Their backs hit the hole so fast that it’s hard to simulate in practice. It has kind of got me concerned.”
Martin says his defense will have to tackle with the correct form.
“We have to line up right and tackle,” he said. “It’s hard to prepare for their offense, with what they do, because they use so many different formations. They’ll turn around and go four wides in the shotgun.
“On defense, the way they stack their linebackers gives people trouble. They do a great job of moving their front around. Their linebackers are well-coached and very good at diagnosing plays.”
Martin says his team has had a good week of preparation.
“We’re not a good practicing football team, but it hasn’t been bad this week,” he said. “I usually have to constantly stay on them to take practice seriously.
“This has been one of our better weeks. You don’t want to get too high or too low no matter who you play. This game means so much to the community, and I think it means even more to the adults than the kids.”
The Tigers (3-0, 2-0) have gotten production from several offensive players, including quarterback Calep Jacob, receivers Collin Jacob, Bryan Patout and Aiden Dooley and running backs Chris Anthony and Jaylyn James.
Calep Jacob had a 52-yard TD scamper in last week’s win vs. Houma Christian. In a Week 1 win over Central Catholic, Collin Jacob caught 4 passes for 97 yards and a TD.
Dooley caught a 31-yard TD pass in Week 1, and James rushed for two touchdowns in that game. In the victories over Central Catholic and Houma Christian, Anthony totaled 241 yards rushing on 32 carries with four TDs.