The Catholic High Panthers, winners of seven straight games, finished the regular season up one spot in the last Louisiana Sports Writers Association prep football poll.
Catholic High, the seventh seed in the Division III playoffs, finished in eighth place with 37 points after spending several weeks in ninth place in the Class 2A poll.
Lafayette Christian Academy finished atop the Class 2A poll with 97 points and seven first-place votes.
Notre Dame, Catholic High’s second round opponent if the Panthers win their first-round game Friday, finished second with 89 points and one first-place vote.
Westgate High, which spent several weeks in the also receiving votes catagory, fell out of the Class 4A polls after losing 35-17 to Carencro last week.
Lakeshore finished atop the Class 4A poll with 82 points and seven first-place votes while St. Thomas More finished second with 67 points and one first-place vote.
In Class 5A, Archbishop Rummel finished in first place with 94 points and seven first-place votes while Catholic High of Baton Rouge finished in second place with 87 points and one first-place vote.
In Class 3A, St. James finished the regular season in first place with 83 points and six first-place votes while Sterlington finished second with 79 points and two first-place votes.
St. James and Sterlington alternated between first and second all season long.
Finally, in Class A, Calvary Baptist finished atop the poll with 95 points and seven first-place votes while Ascension Catholic finished in second place with 88 points and the remaining first-place vote.
Vermilion Catholic finished in third place with 75 points.