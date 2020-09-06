The Catholic High Lady Panthers, like most high school volleyball teams around Louisiana outside those in the southwestern portion of the state who were hit hard by Hurricane Laura, are getting ready for their season opener this week.
Of course, it’s a season unlike any before it with the COVID-19 pandemic shutting down schools in the spring and forcing the Louisiana High School Athletic Association to put rules into effect complying with the state’s guidelines about how many people can gather in one area and other safety precautions related to the coronavirus.
“Most teams are doing midweek games because there’s no tournaments allowed, so it’s a little bit different this year,” CHS head coach Gary Westcott said. “We’re probably going to do Tuesday-Wednesday-Thursday (games) here at Catholic High and practice on Mondays and Fridays.”
The Lady Panthers scrimmaged Acadiana Thursday — the LHSAA allowed teams to scrimmage twice this week if they desired — and get into the regular season Tuesday against E.D. White.
“I think the girls are tired of practicing and playing themselves, so it’s going to be good to see a different face come Thursday (in the scrimmage), and we’re really excited about the season starting. There was so much unknowns, and we’ve been on a roller coaster with hearing one thing and then hearing another thing, so we’re really excited to get the season going and play somebody.”
As Westcott said, no tournaments will be played this season because of the coronavirus, so most teams have between 20 and 24 games on their schedules. CHS has 21 scheduled.
Westcott has told his players that they must focus on things they can control in the times everyone is facing now. Gov. John Bel Edwards extended Phase 2 of the state’s coronavirus plan to Sept. 11 as Hurricane Laura prepared to hit the state on Aug. 27. Under the LHSAA’s volleyball plan
“I’ve been preaching to ’em that we can only control what we can control,” he said. “The uncontrollable is going to be there, so they’ve adjusted well. It’s going to look much different this year, especially in Phase 2, we’re not going to have any fans. We don’t know what’s going to happen in Phase 3. They’re hoping to have at least 25 percent (capacity allowed in the stands), or some kind of capacity of fans. The girls, I’m sure in the back of their minds they really want their parents to come see them, but they’ve adjusted well.”
There’s a lot of cleaning up and sanitizing between games, the coach said, and there are limits to how many people can be in the gym, so freshmen won’t be able to sit in the stands to watch the varsity this year.
It’s all very different, he said, and the players’ mindset has been a little different, but the coaches keep them informed daily of what changes are coming and what to expect.
Some schools, like Southside High where the Lady Panthers play Friday, have two gyms, so the teams will have a JV/freshman match going in one gym and the varsity match going in the other gym at the same time.
“But most gyms it’s one single gym like us,” Westcott said. “The freshmen will play, the JV and varsity girls will be housed in another area of the school, and then we’ll switch groups.”
This year’s team will be Westcott’s first without Madison Bienvenu, who was chosen as the MVP of The Daily Iberian’s Best of the Teche team as a senior last year.
“Every year I’ve been here the last three years I had Madison Bienvenu as my go-to,” Westcott said.
With Bienvenu having graduated, CHS will rely a lot more on players who were really good in their own right but took a secondary role.
“They’ve stepped up,” the coach said. “We’re going to be really balanced this year. I’m excited about the way some of the sophomores have grown and progressed. Sydnee Raheem and Hana Maturin have improved drastically. I’ve got a third-year setter in Anna Angelle who’s very experienced, and then Abigail Richthofen, she’s a four-year starter. I’ve got a lot of experience coming back. We’re well-balanced. On paper we look great. We’ll see what we do mentally and how we execute on the court.”
Defensively, the team is much better, he said.
“We have our returning libero, Allyson Baquet, who’s a team captain, who is playing lights out right now defensively,” Westcott said. “We’ve changed our scheme defensively to work best with her ability. My outsides could probably play libero on some teams, so it’ll work out well for our defense switching to a libero middle back.”
Westcott said the players also have taken to the workout regimen brought in by new athletic director Scott Wattigny.
“We had a different workout program this summer, much more intense with the football coaches actually the ones doing the training,” Westcott said. “It actually stepped up our weight training. We’re going to continue weight training throughout the year, which we haven’t done much of in the three years I’ve been here.
“The girls have responded really well to the training, so we’re excited about that. I think we’re going to have a better quality athlete this year.”
Westcott had cut back on the number of individual games CHS played against local teams, because they were seeing many of those same teams over and over in tournaments.
“So I reached out to some of the teams I typically don’t play like Terrebonne and St. Thomas More and Dutchtown,” he said. “I’ve reached out to try to play some of those stronger teams so when it does come time for the (state) tournament, being we’re limited in how many games we can play, I want to try to play stronger competition.”
CHS begins district play Oct. 1 at Patterson, with Franklin, West St. Mary, Lafayette Christian, Delcambre, Notre Dame and Ascension Episcopal also on the district slate.