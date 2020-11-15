CHS ladies close out season at Pontchartrain Center

The Catholic High Lady Panthers had a good mix of experienced senior players and young talented players this year, which helped them navigate a challenging season and reach the LHSAA State Volleyball Tournament at the Pontchartrain Center in Kenner.
CHS fell to defending champion Pope John Paul II in the quarterfinals. PJPII reached the state finals again this year, falling to Academy of the Sacred Heart (New Orleans) in the championship match Saturday.
“The girls adjusted well to the strange season we had, and we were lucky we didn’t have any breaks or quarantines,” CHS coach Gary Westcott said. “Our girls did extremely well. They worked hard at doing the right things and staying healthy. This is the first season besides the COVID that we’ve stayed healthy all the way down the stretch, so everything went good for us.”
The Lady Panthers’ goal is always to get to the state tournament, he said, and additionally to be seeded in the top six. CHS was the No. 6 seed this year, beating No. 27 Springfield 3-0 in the first round and No. 22 St. Thomas Aquinas 3-0 in the second round.
“Anything under 10 it drops off in our division, but one through 10, anybody can beat anybody, so it was our goal to get a top six seed, which we got, and it was definitely our goal to make it to Pontchartrain by winning the first two rounds, and it was the first time in my four years there that we’ve been able to do that,” Westcott said.
A balanced offensive attack and an improved defense helped CHS finish the season 17-8 overall. Moving libero Allyson Baquet to the middle back led to a big improvement.
“She did a much better job covering the back court side to side,” Westcott said. “Offensively we were extremely balanced. One night it was Abigail Richthofen, one night it was Sydnee Raheem, one night it was Hana Maturin. Holly Hebert, a young sophomore, stepped up too. We were extremely balanced compared to last year, and again, we remained healthy down the stretch. We didn’t lose our second-best offensive weapon like we did the previous two years with Abigail getting hurt at the end of both seasons.”
Having three or four girls who stepped up at different times to take the offensive lead kept opposing teams from being able to focus on stopping one player, he said.
“It was rare that we had all four on on one night, so it’s definitely a luxury where if one’s off the other two or three can step up,” he said. “When we’re passing well, we were able to work our middle with Sydnee Raheem. When we weren’t passing well, our outside stepped up. That was Hana Maturin’s first year playing outside. That was Abigail’s fourth year, so we had a mixture of experience and youth, but both of them are extremely athletic, even though they don’t have the height most teams have on the outside, and we were able to work some different types of shots and spread the court really well. It was hard to stop us because we weren’t one dimensional like some teams are.”
Catholic High fell to the Jaguars 25-13, 25-13, 25-13 in the quarterfinals Thursday. Setter Kendall Battistella and all-everything outside hitter Rachel Hartmann returned from last year’s championship team, Westcott said. Both have been All-State since eighth grade and both are seniors.
Hartmann has played for coach Danny Tullis, who Westcott said is one of the top coaches in the state, since the fifth grade, and plays not only high school ball but club volleyball.
“I think Rachel is one of the top five players in the state,” Westcott said. “She’s very aggressive. We planned for it. I actually practiced all week as Rachel and I was bombing balls at the girls trying to get them used to it, but when you get into the game it’s a different situation. It can be frustrating when she’s bombing balls at you and you’re trying to block her and she’s just going around you. We set up a double block, she tips around it. Besides a powerful player, she’s extremely smart, so she dominated our game. Their role players played extremely well. We could just never get into a rhythm.”
CHS couldn’t hold serve, he said, never getting more than two serves at a time. The Lady Panthers also didn’t pass well so Raheem couldn’t get involved in the middle, making CHS one-dimensional on the outside.
Maurin led CHS with 10 kills and had four digs. Richthofen had seven kills and 10 digs, Holly Hebert had one kill and 12 digs, Anna Angelle had 14 assists and two digs and Baquet had one ace, six digs and two assists.
Nerves played a part early for CHS, and an experienced PJP squad didn’t have that issue.
“They’re experience in the tournament,” Westcott said. “They’ve won six out of the last seven years. Unfortunately they lost today, but they’re an experienced group that’s used to being in the Pontchartrain Center. I don’t think they had to overcome any nerves like we had to overcome in the first game. After that we overcame the nerves but we just couldn’t overcome a good team. We just weren’t passing well enough to run our offense.”
CHS loses six seniors — Richthofen, Angelle, Baquet, Morgan Verret, Cameron Schwing and Jodi Suire — four of whom were key players. Seven players return, with a lot of them getting experience this year.
“I’m pretty sure that the girls we have returning will be able to step up and hopefully we won’t miss a beat,” Westcott said. “We’re getting a strong eighth-grade class coming in as freshmen, and I’m actually counting on a couple of those girls to step up and play some varsity because there are some really good players in eighth grade coming up.”
The senior group is one he started coaching in eighth grade, Westcott said.
“I’m extremely proud of this group,” he said. “It was my daughter’s class, so I’m extremely close not only to the players, but the parents, so it was really special that after five years of hard work we finally stepped it up to that next level, which I’ve been trying to get to, and now I think we set the tone for the future of Catholic High volleyball. Hopefully in the future we’ll take that next step and get back to the championship game like they were in 2010.”